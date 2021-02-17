The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles soared to lofty heights to win the inaugural 1-A-3A, 5A state tournament held Wednesday at Mountain View High School, while nearby American Leadership Academy proved it had plenty of star power.
Maple Mountain scored 192.5 points and crowned three individual champions. ALA was second with 144 points and had four state titlists. Rich was third place with 108 points edging out Springville (107) for fourth place. Mountain View finished fifth with 95 points. Timpview (44) was 12th place while Provo tied for 18th with 19 points.
A total of 32 teams sent representatives and 117 wrestlers competed in the inaugural 1A-2A-3A, 5A state tournament.
“It went really well today,” said Maple Mountain head coach Billy Cox. “All our girls placed and 9-10 made the semifinals. They wrestled tough and really came together.”
Abi Archibald (150 pounds) won the first individual title for the Golden Eagles. The senior reflected on the growth of the sport and the difference between wrestling with a team versus a club.
“It’s so much better being a part of a team instead of a club. There was so much more commitment from the girls,” said Archibald.
The Golden Eagle grappler was also very complimentary of her head coach Billy Cox.
“It’s all because of Billy,” Arcibald stated. “He made wrestling super fun.”
Ashley Camacho (190) and Morgan Honsvick (245) also won state titles and did so by actually beating their teammates in the championship finals. Camacho pinned Nya Seiuli in the second round while Honsvick also won by second round pin against Aurellia Ramos.
Jesse Harrison (160) placed second for the Golden Eagles to give her team valuable points.
ALA’s Sage Mortimer went out in style with a spectacular head throw and pin of Maple Mountain’s Donna Wright to win the 115-pound state title.
For Mortimer, who has a lot of success competing against the boys including placing third in state as a freshman and winning a divisional tournament last year as a junior, this last match of her competitive high school career was bittersweet.
“I’m excited and grateful to win this event, but it’s been a bit frustrating and disappointing not to be able to compete against the boys. It was always one of my goals to be a state champion competing against the guys.”
“But I’m also grateful that girls wrestling is sanctioned and being a part of all this. All the hard work paid off”, added Mortimer.
ALA actually won the first three weight classes as Rachel Camacho (108) and Jacqueline Hernandez (120) both won titles with first round pins. Hernandez defeated Springville’s Valery Ethingon to claim the gold medal.
A few weight classes later Olivia Carrillo pinned Rich High’s Annie Peart to climb to the top of the podium at 136 pounds.
Freshman Jocelyn Hepler placed second for ALA at 170 pounds to add to the Eagle point total.
Mountain View’s Lillian Spieth decisioned Provo’s Katelyn Wolf 7-3 to win the 128-pound title. Her teammate Zarieth Power placed second at 132 pounds losing to Jade Garcia of Grantsville.
Springville’s Hotaia Valeti (140) and Timpview’s Taimane Fiatoa (160) took home titles. Valeti defeated Timpview’s Kendal Hyatt in her championship match.
Mortimer and Fiatoa were named as the meet’s two outstanding wrestlers while Cox secured Coach of the Year honors.
Complete individual and team results can be found at http://.trackwrestling.com.