After a rough start to open the mat season where Maple Mountain dropped its first three duals to Mountain View, Westlake and American Leadership Academy respectively, the Golden Eagles have regrouped winning their first three Region 8 duals including a 39-33 victory over rival Spanish Fork Thursday night.
The dual meet went back and forth and Spanish Fork led 27-15 before Maple Mountain reeled off four straight wins to earn the victory.
Ryan Goulding (220 pounds) was the big hero for Maple Mountain as his first round pin propelled the Golden Eagles to an insurmountable 39-27 lead. This came after a pin by Brody Esquivel at 195 pounds put Maple Mountain ahead 33-27.
The Morris brothers (Brock at 113 pounds and Declan at 138) got first-round pins for Maple Mountain as did Quinlin Jackson (170).
Maple Mountain’s other victory was earned at 132 pounds by Cooper Cox in a hard-fought battle with Spanish Fork’s Clay Orton with Cox earning a 10-7 decision.
Bridger Warren (126), Brock Davis (145), Izaac Wetzel (160), and Jaden Green (285) all earned falls for the Dons while Ammon Anderson won by decision to go along with a forfeit win to account for Spanish Fork’s 33 points.
Utah County teams and wrestlers were scattered from Reno to all over the Beehive State for weekend tournaments. Because teams often split their varsity wrestlers for these events, it is still a bit difficult to get a true barometer of who exactly are the teams to beat.
Wasatch, which finished second to Payson at the Layton Invitational, was the top Utah team in the 109-team field at the Reno Tournament of Champions (RTOC). The Wasps finished 13th while Payson was 22nd. Poway, California won the tournament while Allen, Texas was second.
Mountain Crest (14th), Bingham (15th), and Layton (19th) all finished in the top 20 ahead of Payson, teams the Lions beat at last week’s Layton Invitational. However, it must be said that in a tournament like the RTOC, star power versus team depth is more important because the tournament field is so filled with elite wrestlers.
In fact, the tournament is considered so elite that those that finish in the top three earn automatic All-American status, and for the second straight year, Wasatch’s Stockton O’Brien did just that finishing third at 145 pounds. O’Brien’s teammate River Wardle finished just one place out of All-American status finishing fourth at 132 pounds.
Other Utah County placers included a fourth-place finish by Pleasant Grove’s Jake Richardson (170), a seventh-place performance by Payson’s Tucker Naccarato (170), while Lehi’s Harrington Ray (220) got on the podium with an eighth-place finish.
Pleasant Grove was 29th, Skyridge 42nd and Lehi 67th in the team standings.
Several Utah County teams battled at the Capitol City Classic (CCC) hosted by West High School.
Though Payson’s varsity was at the RTOC event, many of their second-and third-string wrestlers competed as varsity wrestlers and the Lions finished an impressive fifth in the 18-team field. Corner Canyon won the tournament while Northridge was second.
Payson’s Jason Butler (170) won a CCC title over teammate Lukas Boswell. Kelton Smith (132) and Braxton Kilmer (160) bolstered Payson’s top five finish as they earned silver medals.
Lone Peak’s Ethan Rugg won the 160-pound title while Timpview’s Conner Morris (182) earned the gold medal.
In the tournament’s toughest weight class, Timpview’s Cael Richardson placed second losing 4-3 to East’s Sau Tafisi. Both Richardson and Tafisi are returning state placers, and before the Timpview grappler met Tafisi, Richardson got past West’s Jayden Johnson, also a returning state placer, 16-11 in the semifinals. David Fox (195) also placed second for Timpview.
In regards to the team race, Lone Peak finished seventh just ahead of Timpview, while Skyridge and Westlake finished 16th and 17th respectively with limited representation as their varsity teams were at Reno and Juab respectively.
Speaking of Juab, the Wasps won the Juab Winter Classic. Juab, which has won three out of the last four 3A state titles, won its second rugged dual meet tournament in a row. The Wasps were 9-0 in the tourney and scored big wins against Uintah, Westlake Duchesne and Millard. Pleasant Grove competed in the tournament but most of their varsity wrestlers were at the RTOC.
Westlake placed third, as Uintah was second. The Thunder were involved in a number of close duals slipping past Duchesne 38-36 and Box Elder 42-41. Then Westlake defeated Millard 36-36 on criteria but lost to Pleasant Grove 33-33 by criteria. Pleasant Grove finished seventh in the Gold or top pool.
Salem Hills and Timpanogos also competed at Juab finishing fourth and sixth respectively in the Silver pool. Salem Hills did top Timpanogos 54-27.
In other dual meet action during the week, ALA bested North Sanpete 45-34, Westlake whipped Corner Canyon 45-25, Payson suplayed Springville 64-9, Mountain View topped Mountain Ridge 38-33, Timpanogos tripped up Timpview 60-15, and Fremont flipped American Fork 53-15. Salem Hills also defeated Provo but no exact score reported.
Complete results of these tournaments, save the RTOC, and most dual meets across Utah can be found at http://www.trackwrestling.com.