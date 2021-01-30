Payson High School’s wrestling team brought home the first and second place trophies from the 5A Duals on Jan. 22 at Mountain View High School. The duals were split into two days this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Lions took two teams to the Duals — one with varsity wrestlers and one with junior varsity wrestlers. With 359 points, the varsity squad came away with the most team points overall for the two days while the junior varsity or Payson B squad came in second with 309 team points. Wasatch, Viewmont and Lehi rounded out the top five for team points. Fifteen Payson wrestlers went undefeated.
In Round 1 of the Duals, the varsity team defeated Woods Cross, 63-9. The team went on to beat Farmington (69-12), Alta (62-6), Provo (84-0) and Highland (81-0). The junior varsity team started off by defeating Highland, 51-15, and then went on to beat Orem (70-6), Woods Cross (54-22), Mountain Ridge (60-15) and Skyline (74-6).
On Jan. 28, Payson traveled to Delta for their final match of the season. The Lions took the win over the Rabbits with a final score of 60-6. The match started right for the Lions with 106-pounder Aaron Garcia walking away with a win. Senior Jeff Durrant capped off the night with a pin in the first minute of the second period.