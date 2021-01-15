Payson High School’s wrestling team split the week with their duals, losing by six points to Juab High School on Jan. 13 and beating Maple Mountain by 57 points on Jan. 14.
Traditionally a strong opponent, the Juab Wasps scored 39 points to the Lion’s 33. Payson’s 106-pounder Aaron Garcia started the evening off right by pinning his opponent in the last 30 seconds of the match. Ethan Boulton (120), Ryan Bullough (132), Lukas Boswell (182) and Braxton Monroe (220) also landed pins.
The Lion’s bounced back strong the next night defeating the Golden Eagles 65 to 8. Garcia again started with a pin and then Eduardo Cabrera (113) won by forfeit. Boulton and Will Dixon (126) also scored pins followed by Bullough winning 8 to 7. Below are the results of the remaining matches:
- 138 – Cole Carter – pin
- 145 – Trevor Frank – won 5-4
- 152 – Kelton Smith – won 15-0
- 160 – Hunter Lowe – lost 3-17
- 170 – Chandler Loveless – lost 3-9
- 180 – Lukas Boswell – pin
- 195 – Tate Christiansen – pin
- 220 – Braxton Monroe – pin
- 285 – Jeff Durrant – won by forfeit