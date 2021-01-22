In the last home dual of the season, Payson High School’s wrestling team handed its long-time rival Wasatch High School a resounding 55-19 defeat on Jan. 21.
The Lions’ first pin of the night came when 120-pounder Ethan Boulton took down his opponent in the first minute of the first round. That was followed by senior Layne Shepherd’s 9-4 victory and senior Ryan Bullough’s major decision win of 15-6.
Sophomore Trevor Frank (145) started a run of four pins when he took down Noah Roylance in the third period. Then Lane Osborn (152), Landen Shurtleff (160) and Chandler Loveless (170) each added their own six points to the score. Seniors Braxton Monroe (220) and Jeff Durrant (heavy weight) each pinned their opponents in the first round to finish the night.