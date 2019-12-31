Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Wasatch
As the season heads into its second stage, the question is whether Wasatch has enough depth to hold off other challengers in 5A.
2. Payson
The Lions will get plenty of chances to knock off Wasatch in the upcoming weeks.
3. Pleasant Grove
The Vikings are definitely the team to beat in 6A.
4. Westlake
The Thunder are having another historic season and also have over 30 girls wrestling in their program.
5. Skyridge
Program has good depth and could make a challenge for a trophy in 6A.