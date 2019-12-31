5A/6A State Wrestling Championships 13
Wasatch's Mitchel Slack celebrates his victory over fellow Wasatch wrestler Deklan Kelly in the 120-pound weight class during the UHSAA 5A State Wrestling Championships held Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the UCCU Center in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Wasatch

As the season heads into its second stage, the question is whether Wasatch has enough depth to hold off other challengers in 5A.

2. Payson

The Lions will get plenty of chances to knock off Wasatch in the upcoming weeks.

3. Pleasant Grove

The Vikings are definitely the team to beat in 6A.

4. Westlake

The Thunder are having another historic season and also have over 30 girls wrestling in their program.

5. Skyridge

Program has good depth and could make a challenge for a trophy in 6A.

 

