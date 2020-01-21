All-Star wrestling duals 04
Wasatch’s River Wardle holds down Fremont’s Mason Denton as they wrestle in the 132-pound weight class during the Utah All-Star Duals held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the UCCU Center in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Wasatch

Wasps finish in top five at the Rockwell Rumble.

2. Payson

Lions behind Wasatch at the varsity Rumble, but JV team lapped field at the JV Rumble.

3. Pleasant Grove

Vikings putting their line-up together and 6A teams better look out.

4. Westlake

Thunder hoping to make a big push in the final stretch of the season.

5. Maple Mountain

Solid performance at the Rockwell Rumble shows Maple Mountain has some star power.

