Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Wasatch
Wasps finish in top five at the Rockwell Rumble.
2. Payson
Lions behind Wasatch at the varsity Rumble, but JV team lapped field at the JV Rumble.
3. Pleasant Grove
Vikings putting their line-up together and 6A teams better look out.
4. Westlake
Thunder hoping to make a big push in the final stretch of the season.
5. Maple Mountain
Solid performance at the Rockwell Rumble shows Maple Mountain has some star power.