Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Rain showers this morning changing to mixed rain and snow during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.