American Leadership Academy’s (ALA) Sage Mortimer, who wrestles 106 pounds for the Eagle program, made history by being the first female wrestler to win a divisional tournament as she brought home the gold at the 3A Divisional B tournament this weekend held at the Sevier Center in Richfield.
Most male wrestlers would gladly take her success as the Eagle grappler has posted a 29-7 overall record thus far.
In regards to the divisional, she was the first seed and simply stormed through the tournament with four pins, three of which came in the first round. In fact, in her championship final Mortimer was on the mat for a mere 21 seconds.
“It was fun to wrestle (at the Sevier Center in Richfield)”, said Mortimer. “It was like a mini state tournament. Coach Tucker (Ray) really helped me get ready.”
Her divisional title isn’t the only historical thing Mortimer has achieved as she became the first girl ever to become a Cadet All-American (15-16 year-olds) at the USA Wrestling Nationals competing against the boys, and as a freshman, she placed fourth in state.
Last year as a sophomore, Mortimer got beat out one match short of placing, but if she could place this year, she would be the first female wrestler to be a multiple-time state placer.
She won’t be the favorite to win the class as that will go to Richfield’s Dayson Torgersen. Another top challenger will be Juab’s Kaden Ercanbrack, who placed second to Torgersen at the Divisional A tournament, and will be on the same side of the bracket as Mortimer at the state tournament. Ercanbrack has defeated Mortimer three times this season. If both do what they should, they would meet in the semifinals.
Mortimer definitely has some goals.
“As a freshman I placed fourth at state and I definitely want to do better than that,” she stated.
But beyond high school, Mortimer is setting her sights on making more world teams and competing in the 2024 Olympics.
The Mortimer family have been key components in the building ALA into one of the better 3A programs. Sage’s older brother Quenton was a 2-time state champion and her father Spencer helps assist Ray in the program.
But Mortimer will have some help as the Eagles again compete to make the top five at the 3A state meet. Returning state champion Lukus Carrillo placed second in the divisional at 126 pounds and Justyn Mitchell (195 pounds) is a 2-time state placer and definitely a contender for a title this season.
And in another piece of history, Maeser Prep’s Hunter Anderton (145) won the Divisional A title becoming the school’s first-ever divisional champion. Anderton actually beat Mortimer’s teammate Hyrum Morley for the title.
6A Divisional A: Pleasant Grove set itself up to win its ninth state title in 10 years with a dominating performance at the 6A Divisional meet held over the weekend at West High School.
The Vikings qualified 21 wrestlers for the big tourney and pointed 497, substantially ahead of Region 4 rival Westlake at 344.5 points. Layton, the 2019 runner-up to Pleasant Grove last season, was third scoring 310.5 points.
“I thought the kids did a good job,” said head Viking head coach Brock Moore. “I think we have some areas we can improve on, and we’ll go to work.”
Pleasant Grove crowned four individual champions with Oakley Ridge (145 pounds), Jake Richardson (170), Cannon Carlson (195) and Wyatt Dawe (285). Richardson defeated his teammate Mathew Smith by technical fall in his championship bout.
Westlake crowned two champions with Jacob Finlinson (126) and Anthony Stockwell (220). Finlinson, a junior and 2-time state champion, held off West’s Drew Lang, a sophomore and a returning state champion from 5A last year, 1-0 in a thrilling championship match.
American Fork’s Dallan Hunsaker climbed to the top of the podium at 106 pounds. The Cavemen finished seventh out of the 13 competing teams at this divisional meet.
6A Divisional B: Host Syracuse (368.5 points) took home the gold trophy as Corner Canyon was second with 331.5 points and Skyridge was third pointing 297.5. Lone Peak took part in this division and placed eighth out of 13 teams.
Skyridge had three individual champions. Seniors Hadley Cowan (138) and James Hornberger (160), along with freshman Mahkgi Smith (145), earned gold medals. At 132 pounds, Joshua Milward, who placed second in state last season in 5A, nearly pulled off the upset of Fremont’s Mason Denton, a returning 6A champion, losing to the Fremont star 5-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker.
5A Divisional A: Wasatch did not play gracious host as the Wasps crushed the field at the 5A Divisional tournament.
Wasatch scored 444.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Viewmont (279). Several Utah County schools wrestled at this tournament including Spanish Fork, fourth with 231 points, Salem Hills fifth with 195, Timpanogos sixth with 165.5, Timpview seventh with 156 points, and Provo tenth at 117.5 points. A total of 14 5A teams battled it out in Heber City.
Wasatch even had some sibling rivalry going as brothers Deklan and Austin Kelly battled for the 120-pound title. Senior Deklan earned the title by a score of 11-4.
Wasatch individual titlists included Heath Clyde (113), Treyson Davis (126), Sammy Heywood (138), Stockton O’Brien (145), and Brock Lloyd (170). O’Brien defeated Springville’s Jace Witney to get to the top of the podium.
Wasatch’ Noah Roylance (132) pulled off one of the most stunning upsets when he pinned his own teammate River Wardle, the top seed and a returning 2-time state champion, in the semifinals. Roylance ended up placing second as Farmington’s Parker Frasure won the weight class. Frasure, was a state champion two seasons ago wrestling at Viewmont.
Timpview put two grapplers into the finals at 182 pounds and David Fox beat teammate Conner Morris 7-5 for the title. Fox, the fourth seed, upset Springville’s Alejandro Quezada, the number one seed, 13-8 in his semifinal.
Fox’s Thunderbird teammate Cael Richardson (220) took home the gold avenging an early-season loss to Timpanogos’ Breyden Jorgensen. The Thunderbird grappler prevailed 6-2. Timpanogos did crown one individual champion with Elijah Kratzer (195). And Provo returning state champion Jimmy Tomasi (285) had no problem navigating the field with four pins, three of which came in the first round.
5A Divisional B: Payson easily bested the field at the Divisional B tournament hosted by Mountain View.
Payson scored 456.5 points while Box Elder was second with 350. Host Mountain View was third with 289.5. Other local teams in the 14-team field were Lehi fifth with 184.5 points, Maple Mountain sixth scoring 153.5 points and Orem 14th with 36 points.
Payson doubled with two finalists at 120 and 126 pounds.
At 120 pounds Cole Jensen pinned teammate Cam Ford for the championship while at 126 pounds Austin Hone and Layne Shepherd tangled in another close battle, whether it be in a competitive tournament or their own wrestling room. Hone won this time around 3-2. Deegan Palmer (132) also won a title when he defeated Maple Mountain’s Cooper Cox 11-4. Louis Williams (195) also took home the gold.
Mountain View had two champions with Hunter Chariton (145) and Ryley Horrocks (285). Horrocks pinned Box Elder’s Kellen Collier, the only wrestler this year to beat Provo’s Tomasi.
Maple Mountain had two champions with Quinlin Jackson (160) and Andrew Jensen (170). Jackson defeated Payson’s Jason Butler to win his championship while Jensen downed Mountain View’s Radi Stafford in his weight class.
At 113 pounds, there was a rematch of the 106-pound state championship with Box Elder’s Bridger Ricks and Maple Mountain’s Brock Morris. Ricks, like last year, won by the same exact 6-4 score. And Lehi’s Harrington Ray (220) took home the gold medal with a first round pin of his foe from Brighton.
Complete results of the these tournaments can be found www.trackwrestling.com