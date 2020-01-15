According to the USA Wrestling Utah website, Stockton O’Brien (145 pounds) is the top rated wrestler in Utah regardless of both weight class and classification. And O’Brien’s dominating performance Tuesday at the 2020 Dollamur All-Star Dual only backed up this ranking.
O’Brien defeated Uintah’s August Harrision by a 10-1 major decision earning four points for the 5A team. It was the fourth time wrestling in the All-Star Dual for the Wasp senior, but the 3-time state champion thought this had the most meaning.
“They’re all pretty special, but I would say this one is the most special because it’s the last one (I will be in),” stated O’Brien.
In regards to his match O’Brien said he was familiar with Harrison and knew he was known for some big scoring throws. O’Brien’s strategy was to stay solid and score with his best techniques.
“He’s good at throwing. I knew I had to watch out for it and I did and was able to get the major (decision).”
O’Brien is also very cognizant of representing the tradition-rich Wasatch wrestling community.
“Everyone says, ‘once a Wasatch wrestler, always a Wasatch wrestler’. It’s a family of wrestlers at Wasatch.”
O’Brien nailed down All-American status by finishing third at the Reno Tournament of Champions and placed sixth at the mega-tough Doc Buchanan Invitational in California proving this Wasp star can mix it up with the best in the country.
O’Brien’s teammates all came through as well as River Wardle (132) beat Fremont’s Mason Denton 5-3, 2-time state champion Sammy Heywood (138) cruised to a major decision win over Mountain Crest’s Gabe Sanders 17-5, while Deklan Kelly (126), wrestling for the wildcard team, was victorious against Gunnison’s Tezlin Winn, 16-9.
Wardle’s match was in doubt until the final seconds until the Wasp 2-time state champion took down Denton to secure the win. Like O’Brien, Wardle is very grateful for being able to compete in the Wasp program.
“It’s amazing (wrestling for Wasatch). We have the best coaches and a community of support,” said Wardle.
However, despite the 3-for-3 performance by Wasatch for the 5A team, it wasn’t enough as the 4A team won with 43 points followed closely by the 3A squad with 40. The wildcard team, in which Kelly gave valuable points, was third with 36 points while the 5A team was fourth with 29. The combined 1A/2A team was fifth with 12 points edging the 6A team that pointed 11.
In an epic battle, Provo’s Jimmy Tomasi (285), representing the wildcard team, had to go into extra time to defeat Fremont’s Weston Warr. Both earned escape points and stalling points, Tomasi getting his in the final seconds of regulation when he was pushing the action to try to tie or win the bout outright. But Tomasi made quick work in sudden victory with a high-crotch shot to win 4-2. Tomasi had battled being sick over the weekend and was happy he was able to pull off a win against a tough foe.
“It was hard coming back from the flu all weekend,” related Tomasi. “He (Warr) was a good wrestler and strong with the ties. I worked out of the ties and took the shot when I could.”
One of the more amazing stories of this 2020 All-Star Dual was American Leadership Academy’s (ALA) Justyn Mitchell (195).
Mitchell wasn’t initially picked to compete by the selection committee but an injury to Delta’s Jake Jackson gave him the opportunity to represent the 3A team and the Eagle grappler made good with a second round pin of Fremont’s Kolton Kammeyer.
“I was really nervous to tell you the truth, but my coach (Tucker Ray) helped me deal with the nerves,” said Mitchell. “I could hardly sleep last night because I was so excited and nervous at the same time. But I’m just super grateful I had the chance.”
Though the 6A team struggled, the Pleasant Grove duo of Oakley Ridge (145) and Jake Richardson (170) did their jobs..
Ridge earned a solid 5-2 win over Juab’s Chase Ingram while Richardson dominated North Summit’s Tyler Scheurn winning by technical fall,16-1.
Dallan Hunsaker (106) of American Fork tacked on another three team points for 6A with a 8-3 decision over Richfield’s Dayson Torgenson but unfortunately they were the only 6A wrestlers that managed to pick up victories.
In one of the more entertaining matches, Timpanogos’ Elijah Kratzer defeated Stansbury’s Kasin Shinn, 9-8. Kratzer trailed early but then finally tied the match 5-5. In the top position the Timberwolf grappler turned Shinn to go ahead 7-5. Both exchanged reversals then Shinn escaped with just under 15 seconds left but Kratzer held off the Stallion wrestler’s final assault to claim victory.
Skyridge’s Hadley Cowan, representing the wildcard team, pocketed a pin over North Summit’s Ryker Pentz. Cowan avenged an early-season defeat to Pentz in the championship finals of the Skyhawk Showdown.
There were seven girl matches, three involving Utah County wrestlers, at this year’s event and ALA’s Sage Mortimer made quick work of Alyssa Pace of Copper Hills pinning the Grizzly grappler in just 18 seconds. Westlake’s Lizzie Shunn won by medical default over Northridge’s Trinity Speredon. And in the only intra-county match-up of the night, Maple Mountain’s Abi Archibald pinned Sarah Plucker, who represented the Westlake wrestling club, with ten seconds remaining in the first round.
Complete results of the 2020 Dollamur All-Star can be found www.trackwrestling.com.