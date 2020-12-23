As in boy’s wrestling, Utah County will make a huge impact in the inaugural season of girl’s wrestling being sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association.
Westlake, who won the unofficial state tournament last year, just won the Christmas Clash, the first really big girls wrestling event this year.
Cody Burdett, who is the boy’s head coach at Westlake, also assists Ben Szabo, the head girl’s coach. Burdett also sits on a sub-committee that is still making some critical decisions about the sport including how many classifications there will be and how the tournaments will be scored.
“Since I’m on the girls sub-committee with the UHSAA, I have a little more information than normal,” Burdett said. “Girls state will be a one-day tournament just like the boys. They (the UHSAA) will allow two girls per team. It will be scored the same way as 5A and 6A (where two competitors per weight can score points for their team). It will most likely either be a single classification or two classification (1A-4A and 5A-6A) tournament. But the number of classifications will be decided next week.”
As far at the Thunder program, Szabo and Burdett have some talent to work with.
“Our top wrestler is Lizzie Shunn, a returning state champ as a freshman,” Burdett said. “Incoming freshman Celeste Detoles will be tough to stop. Others looking to make a mark are Quincy Peterson, Bri Carlson, Amelia Simper, and Jamie Barton.”
Add in Emmy Finlinson, whose brother Jacob is a returning 3-time state champion for the Thunder boy’s program, and Westlake looks truly formidable.
Maren Stafford is the head coach of the girl’s program at Mountain View, and if the name Stafford is familiar, it’s because her two boys, Elijah and Radi Stafford, are state title contenders in the Mountain View program. Maren Stafford is excited about her team that won the Hunter Duels two weekends ago and placed tenth at the Christmas Clash.
“We have about eight girls that I’m planning on having compete this year,“ Maren Stafford said. “We’ve had up to 12 in practice and it was really great to see them all learning and growing. My returning club girls are doing really well, and I’d say my top wrestlers are Lillian Spieth and Zarieh Power at the moment.”
In an interesting twist of fate, Billy Cox, a true pioneer in girl’s wrestling in Utah, finds himself the head coach at two schools: Maple Mountain in 5A and American Leadership Academy (ALA) in 3A. Cox, whose son Cooper wrestles for Maple Mountain, has coached several national teams in Utah female wrestling and his daughter Hailey Cox is a college wrestler at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
Billy Cox will coach arguably the most talented girl wrestler in state history in ALA’s Sage Mortimer. The Eagle grappler placed in state as a freshman competing against the boys and was the first ever female wrestler to medal (or All-American) at the USA Wrestling Nationals in the boy’s division.
Some hoped that some of the top girls returning from last year, like Mortimer, would be allowed to compete against the boys this year.
“Sage (Mortimer) should have been grandfathered in,” Billy Cox said. “My proposal was to grandfather the incoming freshman, and after four years, no wrestling against boys.”
However, Burdett disagrees with that sentiment, and the UHSAA decided not to let any girls compete against the boys this season.
“Girl basketball players don’t play with boy basketball players,” Burdett said. “There is no appeal process for that. I understand Sage and a few others are really good wrestlers, but we didn’t allow (Maple Mountain 4-time state champion) Taylor LaMont to wrestle college when he was still in high school just because he creamed the competition.”
Besides Mortimer, ALA boasts Olivia Carrillo, who was a girls state champion last year as a freshman in the unofficial state meet that was sponsored by USA Wrestling Utah.
At Maple Mountain, Abi Archibald returns, who was also a state champion from last year. Giving Maple Mountain some additional firepower is Nya Seiuli, Morgan Honsvick and sisters Ashley and Rachel Camacho.
Isabelle Clements and Hotaia Valeti are two top wrestlers for the Springville program, which had a good showing at the Christmas Clash. And Timpview’s Taimone Fiatoa will be a state title threat as well.
Girl’s Results: At the first ever Girl’s Christmas Clash Invite hosted by Westlake, the home faithful left pleased as the Thunder secured the gold trophy.
Westlake scored 166 points and bested Copper Hills, who pointed 156. Mountain Crest (105 points) points was third while Maple Mountain (102 points) was fourth. Springville placed sixth with 85 points while ALA was behind the Red Devils with 79 points. Mountain View cracked the top ten with 69 points. A total of 28 teams and 189 wrestlers competed in the inaugural event.
Westlake’s Lizzie Shunn won the 140-pound weight class to lead the Thunder charge. Celeste Detoles (120 pounds), Aubrie Dotson (128), and Emmy Finlinson (145) added second place performances.
Maple Mountain crowned three champions with Abi Archibald (150) pounds, Ashley Camacho (190) and Nya Seiuli (245).
Other champions with Utah County ties were ALA’s Sage Mortimer (120) and Olivia Carrillo (145), Springville’s Isabelle Clements (124) and Timpview’s Taimone Fiatoa (160).
Boy’s Results: Pleasant Grove won the 14-team Viewmont Invitational Saturday, crowning three individual champions. Jacob Carson (113), Alex Emmer (138) and Ted Johnson (182) all nailed down titles. Emmer, a move-in from Rio Rancho High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, will be a top contender for the Vikings. The Vikings scored an impressive 217.5 points in the tourney.
Payson (168.5 points) placed third just behind Box Elder (178 points) and crowned two champions in Ethan Boulton (126) and Layne Shepherd (138). Timpanogos had a respectable fifth-place finish as Breyden Jorgensen climbed to the top of the podium at 220 pounds.
It should be noted that at the Millard Iron Man Duals on Friday that Payson did beat Pleasant Grove in a dual meet. Juab won the tournament as Payson was second and Pleasant Grove placed third.
In the boy’s version of the Christmas Clash, Uintah (225 points) dominated the 18-team field, but a great battle for second place was staged between Utah Valley programs Mountain View (162.5 points) and Westlake (159 points).
Trailing going into the championship finals, Mountain View claimed individual championships with twin brothers Radi (182) and Elijah (195) Stafford and then Chris Esparza (285) beat Sau Tafisi of East, 1-0, to catapult the Bruins past the Thunder, who failed to crown an individual champion. Elijah Stafford avenged his only loss on the season as he downed Timpview’s Conner Morris 5-3 in the championship bout, while Esparza beat Tafisi, the 220-pound 5A state champion from last season. Skyridge’s Joshua Millward took home the gold at 152 pounds.
For complete results of these tournaments, go to http://trackwrestling.com.