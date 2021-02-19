As expected, there was absolutely no team drama in the 6A state wrestling tournament held Friday at Corner Canyon High School.
Pleasant Grove was just too good and too deep.
With 27 qualifiers, 12 state placers, seven finalists and three state champions, the Vikings overwhelmed the field scoring 278 points to lay claim to their tenth state title in 11 years.
“It’s just a fun team, a lot of diversity on the team and a lot of characters,” Pleasant Grove head coach Brock Moore said of his 2020-21 squad. “The new kids really meshed well in our program and were hard workers and very respectful.”
Moore said one of Pleasant Grove’s keys to success is in total team development.
“Our focus is to develop 50 kids, not just the best kids, but the whole team," Moore said. "We want all our kids to feel part of the program. That’s why we do well, all our kids contribute in our program by being good workout partners and pushing each other.”
For the third straight year Layton was the runner-up with 196 points. There was a good fight for third place, but when Nolan Kiser (220) of Fremont pinned Davis Richardson of Davis High, the Silverwolves overtook Westlake for third place scoring 148 points, while Westlake pointed 145.5. Davis was fifth with 136. Skyridge placed eighth with 89 points, American Fork was ninth with 76, while Lone Peak was 11th in the 25-team 6A field with 46.5 points.
Pleasant Grove actually had two matches where teammates wrestled-off one last time for the state title.
The 285-pound match was particularly interesting as Wyatt Dawe and Kort Wilkinson have met in past competitions twice this year with both winning a match against the other.
Wilkinson won in the semifinals of the Uintah Tournament of Champions 6-5 in the ultimate tiebreaker while Dawe was the victor at the Divisional A final. And after each posted three victories Friday morning and afternoon, the two squared off one last time with Dawe winning 4-1.
Wyatt Dawe’s brother Zac Dawe, who recently played football for BYU, was a 2-time champion and Wyatt Dawe was very happy to join him in the fraternity of Pleasant Grove state champions.
“I’ve been dreaming of this since my freshman year,” Wyatt Dawe said. “With all the training I got from my brothers, my coaches, it was all worth it.”
Wyatt Dawe knew Wilkinson would put up a good challenge.
“He’s been my workout partner for the past three years," Wyatt Dawe said. "I know all his moves and he knows mine. He’s going to kick some butt next year.”
The other Viking vs. Viking final took place at 138 pounds. Neither Alex Emmer or Koda DeAtley were in the Pleasant Grove program last year but migrated to the 6A juggernaut in search of competitive opportunities their states didn’t have due to COVID-19.
Emmer, a senior, prepped in New Mexico last year in the prestigious Rio Rancho program while DeAtley, a junior, grappled in Maryland last season..
Both have had great seasons for Pleasant Grove, particularly Emmer, who definitely shook up things beating several top Utah high school wrestlers including two 3-time state champions in Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson and Wasatch’s River Wardle. And in the 6A final, Emmer took care of business downing DeAtley, 6-0.
“It was an amazing opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity to wrestle for Pleasant Grove,” Emmer said.
There were some important Utah County and Pleasant Grove connections that led Emmer to Pleasant Grove. His older brother James wrestles for Utah Valley, and LeRoy Adamson, a longtime assistant coach for Pleasant Grove in the 1980’s and 1990’s, now living in Albuquerque, New Mexico was influential in his decision to come to Utah and Pleasant Grove in particular.
“I feel lucky to have been able to wrestle in two great programs. It’s been cool to see the similarities and the differences, but both are great programs and always will be,” Emmer said.
Pleasant Grove’s Ted Johnson (182) was the third state champion for the Vikings. Johnson overcame a 2-1 deficit with a reversal and pin of Alex Schefer of Davis. Johnson also earned a pin in the semifinals against Cesar Ubico, who was undefeated prior to meeting the Viking wrestler.
At 113 pounds Pleasant Grove sophomore Jacob Carson fell just short of winning the state title losing 6-5 to Corner Canyon’s Tyler Vivanco, a move-in from Minnesota.
Trailing 4-2 going into the third round and in the top position, Carson secured a 3-point nearfall to go ahead 5-4, but the Charger grappler was able to reverse Carson with just over 30 seconds left and then rode him out for the 6-5 victory.
Pleasant Grove’s Zeke Kelley (152) was defeated by Macclaine Percival of Davis 7-0. Percivial capped off a perfect 28-0 season while Kelley got on the podium four times for the Viking program.
Westlake freshman Breydon Robison (106) became the second state champion in Westlake school history by beating fellow freshman Jace Lemons of Layton in an exciting 7-6 bout. Lemons was undefeated going into this match but the Thunder grappler got it done riding Lemons in the third period to hold on to his 7-6 lead. Robison finished with an impressive 30-1 overall record.
Skyridge junior Joshua Millward (145) climbed to the top of podium after two heartbreaking second place finishes the past two years. The Falcon star was totally dominant winning all his matches by pin finishing finish with a sparkling 44-1 mark.
Millward, who actually gave Emmer his only loss on the season earlier in the season, was voted as the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weight divisions.
“All the time I put into it, all the losses I’ve had, all of it has made me stronger. I can’t describe it, this is amazing,” Millward said.
In a battle of returning state champs, American Fork’s Dallan Hunsaker (120) gave a game effort against Layton’s Quade Smith overcoming a 5-1 deficit to tie the match at 6-6 and send the match into the sudden victory session. But the Lancer grappler got the takedown with just over 15 seconds left to win his third state title, 8-6.
6A Notebook
Three wrestlers in the state were going for their fourth state titles but all three were denied. Beaver’s Brian Evans was defeated 7-6 by Duchesne’s Kaleb Sanchez in the 2A final. Wasatch’s River Wardle was upset in the quarterfinals of the 5A tournament while West’s Drew Lang won his second state title for West at the expense of Westlake 3-time state champion Jacob Finlinson. Lang lost to Finlinson last year but was able to turn the tables this season beating the Thunder grappling star 4-1 for the 6A title at 132 pounds.
But Finlinson had no regrets about the result seeing the totality of his career as a success with nothing but praises for his opponent Lang.
“I cannot be more proud of what I was able to accomplish," Finlinson said. “I never expected to be a state champion, let alone a 3-time state champion and runner-up. I worked my butt off to make second like I did when I took state. And I had some good matches. Drew (Lang) is a great wrestler and we ended up 2-2 against each other.”
Pleasant Grove head coach Brock Moore passed four coaching legends by winning his tenth state title in the traditional format to go along with another in the aborted dual meet format. Delta’s Ladd Holman and Uintah’s Dennis Preece won nine state titles. Former Pleasant Grove wrestler Steve Sanderson won eight state titles at Wasatch and is still currently coaching at Altamont High School where he won another. And current Wasatch head coach Wade Discher also has won nine state titles in the traditional format with two others in the dual meet format. Kerry Anderson won 16 state titles at Wayne High School, while Moore now has won second most in state history in the traditional format.
With its 22nd state title, Pleasant Grove now trails 4A Uintah by just one state title for second most in state history.
Millward became Skyridge’s first ever state champ. After seven tries in the finals, the Falcons finally put a wrestler on top of the podium.
Four 6A wrestlers came into the competition with perfect records but only Macclaine Percival of Davis stayed unbeaten.
Two programs, Taylorsville and West Jordan failed to scratch a point.
Host Corner Canyon won three state titles. One came at the expense of Skyridge freshman Cayaen Smith (170) as Kam Moss defeated the Falcon grappler, 4-1 to win his second state title. Vivanco and Brigham Bagley (126) were the other two Charger state champs.
Ten different schools actually won individual state titles as no one team hogged the top of the podium.
3A Results
American Leadership Academy (ALA) placed fourth at the 3A state championships. Two Eagle grapplers placed second with Lukus Carrillo (138) and Justyn Mitchell (195). Mitchell became ALA’s first 4-time state placer and was a 2-time state finalist. Carrillo, a junior, made his third straight trip to the championship match taking state in 2019 as a freshman.
Juab (301) won the tournament with Morgan (227) in second and Emery finishing third with 208 points.
Complete results of the 3A and 6A tournaments can be found at http://trackwrestling.com.