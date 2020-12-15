It’s no secret that Utah County and Heber Valley are the epicenter of wrestling talent in the Beehive State. Pleasant Grove, Wasatch and Payson have won plenty of state titles in recent years and schools like Maple Mountain have obtained some hardware as well this decade. Look for much the same in the 2020-21 season.
Here's a look at what to expect in each classification this winter:
Class 6A
Pleasant Grove is the favorite in 6A with a depth of quality wrestlers, though the Vikings don't actually have any returning individual state champions.
Pleasant Grove showed its mettle by winning the Saturday version of the Wasatch Intermountain Duals and defeated returning 5A champions Wasatch along the way.
Jacob Carson, Ted Johnson and Drew Dennison were runner-ups last year and will lead the Viking charge along with Zeke Kelley, who went undefeated at Wasatch and is a 3-time state placer for the juggernaut 6A program.
The Vikings also have a bevy of depth to man the 285-pound weight class with Wyatt Dawe and Kort Wilkinson, both of who went undefeated at Wasatch last week.
American Fork has high hopes for a great season and returns Dallan Hunsaker, a state champion last year and a runner-up two seasons ago. Senior Hayden Wilson returns after placing in state last year and Caveman head coach Eric Spencer is high on Nathan Bartholomew. His brother Joshua took state two years ago and his father Rick is also a former state champion for American Fork. Spencer thinks freshmen Thomas Bartholomew and Ridge Durrant can make a huge impact as American Fork hopes to crack the top five in 5A.
Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson will seek his fourth state title this season while Skyridge brings back 2-time state finalist Joshua Millward and sophomore Mahkyi Smith, who placed second in state as a freshman last season.
Class 5A
Last year in 5A Wasatch bested Payson in one of the most thrilling state meets in history.
Payson led after Day 1, Wasatch had the lead going into the championship finals only to have Payson retake the lead before the Wasps crowned three state champions in a row with River Wardle, Stockton O’Brien, and Sammy Heywood to claim the gold trophy for good.
Wardle will return in 2020-21 to try for his fourth state title. Giving Wardle and the Wasps more support will be Heath Clyde, a runner-up from last year and Austin Kelly, who like Wardle went undefeated last week at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals. Other top wrestlers to watch will be Noah Roylance, Alex Hendrix and Charles Fassold.
Payson hopes to claim a 5A title to go along with three 4A titles won the past decade.
The Lions have returning state champion Layne Shepherd along with Deegan Palmer, a state runner-up two years ago. Shepherd’s father Layne and brother Heber were state champions at Spanish Fork. Cam Ford, whose father Sam was a Lion state champion in the 1990’s, and Braxton Monroe will hope to contend for individual titles as well.
Mountain View has burst onto the scene as a top contender and brings back several wrestlers that have serious title aspirations in Cody Burr, brothers Elijah and Radi Stafford, and Chris Esparza, who will likely man the 285-pound weight class this season.
Spanish Fork head coach Kip Spencer is high on his team that includes Bridger Warren, Clayton Orton, Izaac Wetzel, Junior Wetzel and Jaden Green. The Dons took home the gold trophy at the Paul Williamson Memorial Invitational hosted by Parowan this past weekend.
“Payson is the standout favorite in Region 8 and at state, but I think Wasatch and Box Elder will both be able to make it closer than others think,” Kip Spencer said.
Maple Mountain has a returning state champion in Andrew Jensen, and the Golden Eagles shone at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals last Saturday, going undefeated.
Cael Richardson hopes to become Timpview’s first state champion in more than 30 years. The Thunderbird placed second in state last season.
Class 4A/3A
Cedar Valley will compete in 4A and hopes to do better in its second year. Junior Ben Bitner qualified for state last year for the Aviators.
ALA has made noise in 3A in recent years but lost one of its top wrestlers in Sage Mortimer as she will compete for a girl’s state title this year as the Utah High School Activities Association sponsored girls wrestling. But the senior in previous years has brought home big points for Eagles competing against the boys.
Still ALA has Lukus Carrillo, who took state two years ago and was a runner-up last season. Justyn Mitchell hopes to be the school’s first 4-time state placer. Andrew Fox went undefeated at 106 pounds at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals and Hyrum Morley and Cale Miner should give the Eagles additional muscle in the 160/170 weight divisions.
COVID-19 Impact
COVID-19 caused the wrestling season to be pushed back and grapplers couldn’t get on the mats until last Friday and Saturday.
One impact seen by American Fork head coach Eric Spencer is in overall participation.
“COVID-19 has had its issues,” Eric Spencer said. “But overall it may have been just a weeding out process. I don't think we lost any state qualifiers to COVID and its regulations and restrictions. But it has made it tough financially on teams that were hoping to have more kids. We normally have about 40-50 (athletes) to start the season, and this year we are at about 25-30.”
Eric Spencer thinks there will be some financial issues with fewer wrestlers and the ability for teams to host tournaments. Some tournaments have been postponed.
“Tournament entries also are the same, plus those hosting tournaments will lose money on gate and concessions,” Eric Spencer said. “So I think that will be the biggest impact on each team, especially if your budget just got tighter due to low numbers.”
Eric Spencer’s brother Kip Spencer — who coaches at Spanish Fork — agrees with some of the difficulties of coaching in 2020-21 but is grateful that the State of Utah has elected to let winter sports compete, unlike many states across the country.
“COVID-19 has made everything difficult but I am glad the state is letting us wrestle and compete. The wrestlers deserve it,” Kip Spencer said. “I miss having regular tournaments, duals, and practices. I really miss the atmosphere the fans create at these events. I really wish we could go back to everything pre-COVID
“One thing COVID has done is made it so people that want to be active in sports can't. I have had wrestlers, and mostly girls who were coming out to wrestle, who then found out they would have to be COVID tested every other week and can't participate anymore. They say that if they test positive they can't afford to have their parents quarantine from work, so that makes it impossible to wrestle."
6A Team Rankings: 1. Pleasant Grove 2. Layton 3. Syracuse 4. Westlake 5. Skyridge 6. Corner Canyon 7. Weber 8. American Fork 9. Bingham 10. Fremont.
5A Team Rankings: 1. Wasatch 2. Payson 3. Box Elder 4. Viewmont 5. Mountain View 6. Mountain Ridge 7. Spanish Fork 8. Maple Mountain 9. Woods Cross 10. Alta.
4A Team Rankings: 1. Mountain Crest 2. Uintah 3. Bear River 4. Desert Hills 5. Pine View 6. Stansbury 7. Ridgeline 8. Hurricane 9. Canyon View 10. Snow Canyon.
3A Team Rankings: 1. Juab 2. Delta 3. Morgan 4. Emery 5. South Sevier 6. Richfield 7. ALA 8. Manti 9. Union 10. North Sanpete.
2A Team Rankings: 1. Altamont 2. Duchesne 3. Millar 4. Beaver 5. North Summit.
1A Team Rankings: 1. Panguitch 2. Rich 3. Wayne 4. Milford 5. Piute.
Utah County/Wasatch Returning State Champions: American Fork: Dallan Hunsaker ALA: Lukus Carrillo (2019) Maple Mountain: Andrew Jensen Payson: Layne Shepherd Wasatch: River Wardle (3-time) Westlake: Jacob Finlinson (3-time).
Utah County/Wasatch Returning State Runner-ups: ALA: Justyn Mitchell Maple Mountain: Brock Morris (2019) Mountain View: Cody Burr, Elijah Stafford Payson: Deegan Palmer (2019) Pleasant Grove: Jacob Carson, Drew Dennison, Ted Johnson, Zeke Kelley (2018) Skyridge: Joshua Millward (2-time), Mahkyi Smith Timpview: Cael Richardson Wasatch: Heath Clyde.