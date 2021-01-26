With COVID-19 the 5A and 6A Duals, hosted by Mountain View and American Fork respectively, had to split up the field of teams into two groups and effectively crown two champions.
Here’s a look at what happened:
5A DualsA total of 12 teams competed on Friday and 11 teams on Saturday.
On Friday Payson totally dominated as both their varsity team and their JV team went 5-0 in their duals to finish one-two in the standings.
Payson’s “A” team beat Woods Cross 63-9, Farmington 69-12, Alta 62-6, Provo 84-0 and Highland 81-0.
Payson’s “B” team beat Highland 51-15, Orem 70-6, Woods Cross 54-22, Mountain Ridge 60-15 and Skyline 74-6.
Salem Hills went 3-2, Orem 2-3, while Provo was 0-5 in its duals in the Friday session.
Wasatch and Viewmont both finished 5-0 in the Saturday session. The two teams did not meet in the tournament but Wasatch won the tiebreaker based on scoring more points in its duals.
Lehi went 4-1 in its duals to finish third with its most notable victory over Maple Mountain, 51-29.
Mountain View had a solid tournament beating 5A powerhouse Box Elder 32-30 and falling to Viewmont 34-33 in consecutive duals. The Bruins went 3-2 overall.
Maple Mountain went 1-4 with its lone win over Timpview, which went 0-5 on the day. Spanish Fork went 2-3 managing wins against Timpview and Cottonwood while the Wasatch B team went 2-3 with wins over Timpview and Cottonwood as well.
Undefeated Wrestlers (5 matches): Lehi: Parker Richins (106 pounds), Cole Eldredge (170), Isaac Terrell (220); Maple Mountain: Brock Morris (126); Mountain View: Radi Stafford (170), Elijah Stafford (220), Chris Esparza (285); Payson: Eduardo Cabrera (113), Ethan Boulton (120), Layne Shepherd (126), Deegan Palmer (132), Trevor Frank (145), Landen Shurtleff (160), Tate Christensen (195), Braxton Monroe (220); Payson B: Colton Theobald (120), William Dixon (126), Ryan Bullough (132), Kelton Smith (145), Trevor Guzman (220), Carter Vasquez (285); Salem Hills: Ashton Shepherd (126), Luke DeGraffenreid (138); Spanish Fork: Bridger Warren (138), Clay Orton (145), Izaac Wetzel (152); Timpview: Conner Morris (182); Wasatch: Austin Kelly (126), Ryder Robinson (132), River Wardle (138), Noah Roylance (145), Charlie Fassold (152), Christian Slack (160).
6A Duals
Westlake won the Friday session going 5-0. Westlake’s closest dual came in the opening round against Skyridge where the Thunder prevailed 48-36. Westlake then defeated Northridge 60-18, Fremont 48-28, Cyprus 63-10 and Kearns 78-6.
Skyridge went 4-1 with wins over Fremont 40-36, Cyprus 58-22, Kearns 71-6 and Northridge 39-35 to place second.
Layton easily won the Saturday session going 5-0. American Fork went 3-2 in its duals including an exciting tiebreaker criteria win over Granger after both teams finished 42-42. Lone Peak finished 2-3 with a nice 42-36 win over Corner Canyon, the team that finished fourth in 6A last season.
The 6A tournament attracted just 14 teams and was missing top programs like Pleasant Grove and Syracuse. Even the returning 6A Dual team champion Riverton didn’t compete this year.
Undefeated Wrestlers (5 Matches): American Fork: Dallan Hunsaker (120); Lone Peak: Ian Ahlstrom (220); Skyridge: Joshua Millward (145), Mahkyi Smith (160); Westlake: Breydon Robison (106), Trey Thompson (113), Mason Bodell (285).
Payson Perfection
Payson put together a perfect 84-0 win against Provo at the 5A Duals.
Ironically, Provo was the first school to do so in Utah (and third nationally) with the 14 weight classes when they accomplished the feat against rival Timpview in 1997. To do this a team must secure the maximum six point win in each bout via either pin, forfeit, medical default or disqualification.
Provo and Timpview actually wrestled in all 14 bouts but Payson’s win was also impressive as the Lions posted 12 pins and two forfeits against the Bulldogs. The 84-0 shutout has become more common, with at least four in the Beehive State this season alone, as a lot of teams can’t fill their weight classes, often having as many as seven or eight forfeits.
The matches started at 126 pounds and returning state champion Layne Shepherd posted the first Lion pin. He was followed by Deegan Palmer (132), Cole Carter (138), Trevor Frank (145), Layne Osborn (152), Landon Shurtleff (160), Tate Christensen (195), Braxton Monroe (220), Jeff Durrant (285), Aaron Garcia (106), Eduardo Cabrera (113) and finally Ethan Boulton (120) with falls. Chandler Loveless (170) and Luke Boswell (182) earned forfeit victories.
Payson nearly did it again in their last dual meet of the night shutting out Highland 81-0 with 13 pins and one win by decision.
Payson also posted a 84-0 shutout of the Pleasant Grove B team last season at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals to become the first Utah program to post the perfect dual score in consecutive seasons.
In last week’s dual meet action Payson earned an impressive 55-18 win and looks to be the team to beat right now in 5A. Westlake downed Skyridge 48-29, ALA nailed North Sevier 42-33, Mountain Ridge lapped Lehi 48-25, Spanish Fork pummeled Provo 60-15, Maple Mountain slipped past Salem Hills 48-36, Mountain View mauled Farmington 51-16 and then took down the Region 7 title by getting past Mountain Ridge 37-31.The Bruins girl’s team also won the Region title.
Girls Wrestling
Mountain View and American Fork did host girl’s events along with the 5A and 6A Duals for the boys.
At the 5A meet host Mountain View won the competition that featured ten schools. Timpview placed third, Provo fifth and Spanish Fork tenth.
The Bruins crowned champions with Jennafer Felix (108), Lillan Spieth (132) and Isla Baeza (140). Katelyn Wolf (124) won a title for Provo while Timpview’s Taimone Fiato climbed to the top of the podium at 160 pounds.
In the 6A meet no team scores were kept but Westlake crowned several individual champions with Jamie Barton, Celeste DeToles, Quincy Peterson, Taylor Martin, Lizzie Shunn, and Megan Allred. Due to a limited field of wrestlers, the standard weight classes weren’t used but rather Madison bracketing to create round robins of three to six wrestlers and to best evenly distribute the competitors.