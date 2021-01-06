Westlake dominated the Lady Pirate Invitational hosted by Cyprus High School last Saturday.
The Thunder crowned three champions with Celeste DeToles (120 pounds), Quincy Peterson (124) and Lizzie Shunn (140). Katie Shunn (150) and Emmy Finlinson (160) added silver medals as Westlake pointed 212.5 points while runner-up Mountain Crest finished with 152 points.
Maple Mountain finished in third place as Abi Archibald (150), Ashley Camacho (190) and Nya Seiuli (245) brought home gold medals. ALA also wrestled in the event and Rachel Camacho climbed to the top of the podium at 108 pounds. A total of 18 teams battled for medals.
Boy’s Results: Wasatch won the War at the Watch Tower dual meet tournament hosted by Mountain Ridge High School. A total of eight schools participated.
The Wasps defeated the host school 46-33 to win the title. Skyridge placed third.
Wasatch defeated Skyridge in the semifinals 71-9 but the Falcons bounced back to beat Copper Hills 59-24.
Wasatch had several wrestlers go undefeated including Parker Hayes (113), Heath Clyde (120), Austin Kelly (126), Ryder Robinson (132), River Wardle (138), Noah Roylance (145), Charlie Fassold (160), Mason Hulme (195) and Hunter Probst (220). Joshua Millward (152) went undefeated for Skyridge.
Though American Fork went 0-5 at the Syracuse Scuffle, Dallan Hunsaker (120) won all five of his bouts. Lone Peak went 1-4 at the event with a 52-5 win over West High School.
In dual meet action over the holiday break, Wasatch walloped Viewmont 54-22.
All-Star Teams Announced: USA Wrestling Utah announced the teams for the 2021 Ross Brunson All-Star Dual which will take place Tuesday, January 12. With COVID-19, there will be several adaptations.
First, the meet will be hosted by the Telos Academy instead at the Utah Valley UCCU Event Center.
Secondly, the meet will be broken up into three segments with wrestling starting at 3:30 p.m. 5:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Instead of leading off with some junior high matches, these matches will be interspersed with both the boy’s and girl’s high school matches. In the boy’s division there will be a total of six teams with a 1A/2A team, 3A team, 4A team, 5A team, 6A team and a wildcard team made up of top wrestlers from across all the classifications. The girls will have 16 total bouts.
And in three weight classes in the boy’s division, there will be some extra matches. The 113, 120 and 138-pound weight classes are so filled with multiple state champions and legitimate All-American candidates that event organizers felt like it would be fun to see which wrestler in each weight class was truly the best with a competition down to one winner.
For example, at 138 pounds, Wasatch’s River Wardle and Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson are 3-time state champions and between the six competitors, a total of 16 state titles have been won.
And this will also happen in a couple of weight classes in the girl’s competition as well.
“COVID-19 has had some impacts, but we are dealing with it and actually going to try some new twists with the event that we hope are exciting to the fans,” said USA Wrestling Utah President Jeff Newby.
Because only parents can attend, along with the coaches of the participants, the matches will be available to be viewed on Trackcast through Track Wrestling for a fee with proceeds still going to the Utah Valley wrestling program as they have in past years. The link for Trackcast will also be made available on the USA Wrestling Utah web page at www.wrestleutah.com.
Utah County/Wasatch Boy Wrestlers in the All-Star Dual: 6A Team: Pleasant Grove: Jacob Carson (113 pounds), Zeke Kelley (145), Ted Johnson (182), Wyatt Dawe (285); Skyridge: Joshua Millward (152); Westlake: Braydon Robinson (106), Jacob Finlinson (138).
5A Team: Maple Mountain: Brock Morris (132), Andrew Jensen (182); Payson: Layne Shepherd (126); Timpanogos: Breydon Jorgensen (Timpanogos); Wasatch: River Wardle (138).
3A Team: ALA: Andrew Fox (106), Justyn Mitchell (195).
Wildcard Team: American Fork: Dallan Hunsaker (120); Mountain View: Radi Stafford (182), Chris Esparza (285); Payson: Deegan Palmer (132).
Utah County/Wasatch Girl Wrestlers in the All-Star Dual: ALA: Rachel Camacho (108), Sage Mortimer (120), Olivia Carrillo (145); Maple Mountain: Abi Archibald (150), Ashley Camacho (190), Nya Seiuli (245); Springville: Hotaia Valeti (140); Timpview: Taimone Fiatoa (160); Westlake: Celeste DeToles (120), Lizzie Shunn (140), Emmy Finlinson (145).