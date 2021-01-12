The 2021 Ross Brunson All-Star Dual that will be held today will have a sibling twist to it as Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson, a senior who wrestles at 138 pounds, and his younger sister Emmy Finlinson, a sophomore who battles at 150 pounds, will both wrestle in the event.
They will be the fourth set of siblings to wrestle in the event.
Maple Mountain had a trio of Cox siblings wrestle in the all-star with Tanner and Cooper Cox and their middle sister Hailey. ALA’s Sage Mortimer will be wrestling this year and her older brother Quenton also wrestled in the all-star dual. Olivia Carrillo will grapple in this year’s event while older brother Lukus participated two years ago.
Jacob Finlinson is a 3-time state champion, and in fact, was the first (and still only) state champion in Westlake history. This will be his third all-star dual. And he may get a chance to wrestle three times. He is set to wrestle Beaver’s Brian Evans with the winner of that match wrestling River Wardle of Wasatch. Then the winner of that match will have a chance to wrestle the winner of another trio of wrestlers that could be Juab’s Channing Warner, Uintah’s Brady Merkley or West’s Drew Lang.
Jacob Finlinson is very familiar with all of these wrestlers. Last year for instance, he beat Lang in two very tight matches to claim the division and state crowns, and he lost a close match to Merkley this season in the finals of the Christmas Clash.
But Jacob Finlinson has also wrestled Evans many times over the years in youth tournaments.
“Brian (Evans) and I have been friends forever and we’ve beat each other up over years,” Jacob Finlinson said. “Then with a chance to wrestle River (Wardle), it’s exciting.”
Jacob Finlinson has high praises for his sister and appreciates her competitive spirit and drive.
“Emmy is the hardest working girl I’ve ever seen,” Jacob Finlinson said. “She just doesn’t want to be great, she wants to be the best. She is so driven.”
Emmy Finlinson is in her second year of wrestling and has been the starting goalie on the Thunder girl’s soccer team where she is well known for her fearless play. She will take on Bailee Hawks of Cyprus.
“I’m super excited and grateful for the opportunity to wrestle,” Emmy Finlinson said.
When asked about what she thought her brother’s best attributes are as a wrestler, Emmy Finlinson said, “his devotion. His devotion to the sport, to the team, to his family. After he’s done with his practice, he’s helping the girl’s team.”
Jacob and Emmy Finlinson’s parents Emily and Jason Finlinson both attended West High School and both wrestled in their youth. Emily, who is an assistant for the girl’s team at Westlake, wrestled freestyle into high school, but did not wrestle in high school. But one of her friends Mali Marticorena did, and was the first female high school wrestler in Utah wrestling.
Marticorena was teammates with Jason Finlinson, a 2-time placer for the Panther program finishing third in state in 1994 on a Panther team that finished second in the 3A wrestling meet to Pleasant Grove. The Finlinson children are quick to credit both parents for their success, though they say each has a bit different personality and approach.
“My Mom is so supportive, she has a love for wrestling and love for me and is one of those intense wrestling Moms and one to make sure we had every opportunity,” Jacob Finlinson said. “My Dad is a bit more calm. I mean, after a wrestling tournament where I lost, he was the one to say ‘let’s go to Five-Guys and get some food.’ He made wrestling fun and I really appreciate that.”
Emmy Finlinson’s take on her parents is similar but added that her Mom wasn’t so sure about her wrestling at first, because when she did it in the 1990’s, people were far less supportive of female wrestling.
“I always wanted to wrestle, but when I was young my Mom said ‘no’. But when Westlake actually started a girl’s program she was on board and has been there at every practice helping me,” Emmy Finlinson said.
Westlake will have a total of five representatives at the all-star team. Joining Jacob on the 6A boy’s team will be freshman Breydon Robinson (106 pounds). Emmy Finlinson’s teammates Celeste DeToles (120) and Lizzie Shunn (145) will give the Thunder, the favorites to win the 6A title in female wrestling, three representatives.
With COVID-19, the event organizers have had to change things up from normal years. There will be no crowd allowed but the matches will be streamed through Track Cast (Track Wrestling) and the link is on the www.wrestleutah.com web page. Though it cost $10, proceeds will go to support the Utah Valley wrestling program. The matches will be at Telos this year and there will be three distinctive sessions of wrestling starting at 3:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to help with social distancing aspects and keep the crowd size within COVID-19 protocols.
Boy’s Wrestling Results: Westlake easily won the Best of the West Tournament hosted Saturday by Tooele High School. The Thunder pointed 209.5 while Green Canyon was a distant second with 170.5.
Winning individual titles for the Thunder were Brayden Robinson (106), Tucker Butler (145), Jacob Green (152), and Brock Page (182).
At the Richardson Memorial tournament, Payson placed second and Skyridge was 11th in the 16-team event. Host Box Elder won the tournament by 14 points. Aaron Garcia (106) and Deegan Palmer (132) secured gold medals to pace the Lion attack.
Pleasant Grove placed third in the Uintah Tournament of Champions while Timpanogos placed 11th in the 16-team field. Host Uintah won the tournament and Pomona High School out of Colorado was second. Alex Emmer (138) nailed down a gold medal for the Vikings.
In dual meet action last week Pleasant Grove pummeled Westlake 54-18, Wasatch whipped Maple Mountain 57-18, Spanish Fork 63-12, Morgan 40-30 and Provo 77-4. Skyridge slipped past Corner Canyon 41-30 but were downed by Riverton 42-32. Mountain View mauled both Alta (51-21) and American Fork (54-21), while Payson pinned Mountain Ridge 50-16.
Girl’s Wrestling Results: Several Utah County schools sent wrestlers to the 33-team Battle of the Amazonians Saturday hosted by Ogden High School. Though no Utah County schools won as a team, several girls came home with gold medals.
ALA’s Sage Mortimer dominated the 115-pound weight class with three pins and a victory by injury default. Provo’s Katelyn Wolf won the 128-pound weight class while Pleasant Grove’s Brooklyn Hays (145) climbed to the top of the podium. Springville had two champions as Isabelle Clements (124) and Holaiai Valeti (140) won gold medals. Maple Mountain also had two champs with Alexa Camacho (190) and Morgan Honsvick (245). And Timpview’s Taimone Fiatoa won the 160-pound weight class and was also named as one of the two meet’s Most Outstanding Wrestlers.
Maple Mountain and Springville finished fourth and fifth respectively while ALA was ninth. Mountain Crest bested Copper Hills by two points to win the team title.
At the Best of the West tournament on Friday Copper Hills won the tournament while Westlake was second. A total of 16 schools took to the mats.
Celeste DeToles (120), Taylor Martin (128), Emmy Finlinson (150), and Amelia Simper (160) all won titles for Westlake.
Local Wrestlers in the All-Star Dual
Boys:
- 106 pounds: Breydon Robinson (Westlake-6A) vs. Easton Evans (Mountain Crest-3A)/7:00 p.m. session
- 106 pounds: Andrew Fox (ALA-3A) vs. Jake Waddoups (Farmington-5A)/7:00 p.m. session
- 113 pounds: Jacob Carson (Pleasant Grove-6A) vs. Hagen Mayer (Beaver-2A)/5:15 session
- 113 pounds: Carson/Mayer winner vs. Dayson Torgersen (Richfield-3A)/5:15 p.m. session
- 113 pounds: Carson/Mayer/Torgersen vs. Ercanbrack/Renteria/Garcia
- 120 pounds: Dallan Hunsaker (American Fork-Wildcard Team) vs. Blake Woolsey (Morgan-3A)/5:15 p.m. session
- 120 pounds: Hunsaker/Woolsey winner vs. Bridger Ricks (Box Elder-5A)/5:15 p.m. session
- 120 pounds: Hunsaker/Woolsey/Ricks vs. Mele/Rasmussen/Smith/7:00 p.m. session
- 126 pounds: Austin Kelly (Wasatch-5A)vs. Gage Ogden (Morgan-3A)/7:00 p.m. session
132 pounds: Brock Morris (Maple Mountain) vs. Brigham Bagley (Corner Canyon)/3:30 p.m. session
- 132 pounds: Ryan Bullough (Payson-Wildcard Team)vs. Tezlin Winn (Gunnison-1A/2A)/3:30 p.m. session
- 138 pounds: Jacob Finlinson (Westlake-6A) vs. Brian Evans (Beaver-1A/2A)/5:15 p.m. session
- 138 pounds: River Wardle (Wasatch-5A) vs. Finlinson vs. Evans winner/5:15 p.m. session
- 138 pounds: Wardle/Finlinson/Evans vs. Warner/Lang/Merkley/7:00 p.m. session
- 145 pounds: Josh Millward (Skyridge-6A) vs. Conway Christensen (Murray-5A)/7:00 p.m. session
- 152 pounds: Zeke Kelley (Pleasant Grove-6A) vs. Gabe Sanders (Mountain Crest-5A)/7:00 p.m. session
- 170 pounds: Mahkyi Smith (Skyridge-Wildcard Team) vs. Caleb Marx (Box Elder-5A)/7:00 p.m. session
- 182 pounds: Radi Stafford (Mountain View-Wildcard Team) vs. TBD
- 195 pounds: Justyn Mitchell (ALA-3A) vs. Walker Hutchison (Mountain Crest-4A)/3:30 p.m. session
- 220 pounds: Breydon Jorgensen (Timpanogos) vs. Mac Thacker (Altamont-1A/2A)/3:30 p.m.
- 285 pounds: Wyatt Dawe (Pleasant Grove-6A) vs. Garrett Herzog (Green Canyon-4A)/3:30 p.m. session
- 285 pounds: Chris Esparza (Mountain View-Wildcard Team) vs. Kyler Boren (Beaver-1A/2A)/7:00 p.m. session
- Pleasant Grove’s Ted Johnson unavailable to wrestle due to injury
- Replacing Payson’s Layne Shepherd
- Replacing Payson’s Deegan Palmer
Girl’s Matches:
108 pounds: Rachel Camacho (ALA) vs. Isabella Vargas (Juan Diego)/5:15 p.m. session
120 pounds: Celeste Detoles (Westlake) vs. Brooklyn Pace (Copper Hills)/3:30 p.m. session
124 pounds: Sage Mortimer (ALA) vs. Jessop/Campbell winner/5:15 p.m. session
124 pounds: Isabelle Clements (Springville) vs. Merci Jessop (Water Canyon)/5:15 p.m. session
145 pounds: Lizzie Shunn (Westlake) vs. Holaia Valeti (Springville)/5:15 p.m. session
145 pounds: Shunn/Valeti winner vs. Pace/Garcia winner/7:00 p.m. session
145 pounds: Olivia Carrillo (ALA) vs. Ashlea Larson (Riverton)/7:00 p.m. session
150 pounds: Emmy Finlinson (Westlake) vs. Bailee Hawkins (Cyprus)/3:30 p.m. session
160 pounds: Taimone Fiatoa (Timpview) vs. Uno Latu (Hunter)/7:00 p.m. session
190 pounds: Ashley Camacho (Maple Mountain) vs. Riley Winters (Northridge)/3:30 p.m. session
245 pounds: Nya Seiuli (Maple Mountain) vs. Vakalahi/Montierth winner/5:15 p.m. session