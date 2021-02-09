Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best boys and girls wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:
Boy’s Rankings
1. Pleasant Grove
Vikings dominated at the divisional meet qualifying 26 wrestlers to the state meet.
2. Payson
The Lions put 13 wrestlers in the championship finals and crowned six champions to win the Divisional A tourney.
3. Wasatch
The Wasps showed their depth and won the 5A Divisional B meet.
4. Mountain View
Bruins put three wrestlers on top of the podium at the 5A Divisional A meet.
5. Skyridge
Falcons finished fourth at the 6A Divisional A tourney with three gold medalists.
Girl’s Rankings
1. Westlake
Thunder have both quality and quantity, which will be tough to beat in the 6A tournament.
2. Maple Mountain
Golden Eagles have the firepower to win it all in the 1A-3A, 5A tournament.
3. Springville
Red Devils want to push Maple Mountain at state.
4. Pleasant Grove
Vikings have good numbers and should show well in 6A meet.
5. ALA
Not enough girls to be a team threat but outstanding individuals will score big points at the state tourney.