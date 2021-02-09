Utah Valley wrestlers compete in annual All-Star duals 20
Buy Now

Westlake’s Celeste Detoles holds down by Copper Hills’ Brooklyn Pace as they compete in the 120-pound weight class during the first session of the Utah All-Star Duals held at Telos U in Orem on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Isaac Hale, Special to the Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Special to the Daily Herald

Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best boys and girls wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:

Boy’s Rankings

1. Pleasant Grove

Vikings dominated at the divisional meet qualifying 26 wrestlers to the state meet.

2. Payson

The Lions put 13 wrestlers in the championship finals and crowned six champions to win the Divisional A tourney.

3. Wasatch

The Wasps showed their depth and won the 5A Divisional B meet.

4. Mountain View

Bruins put three wrestlers on top of the podium at the 5A Divisional A meet.

5. Skyridge

Falcons finished fourth at the 6A Divisional A tourney with three gold medalists.

Girl’s Rankings

1. Westlake

Thunder have both quality and quantity, which will be tough to beat in the 6A tournament.

2. Maple Mountain

Golden Eagles have the firepower to win it all in the 1A-3A, 5A tournament.

3. Springville

Red Devils want to push Maple Mountain at state.

4. Pleasant Grove

Vikings have good numbers and should show well in 6A meet.

5. ALA

Not enough girls to be a team threat but outstanding individuals will score big points at the state tourney.

 

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!