Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best boys and girls wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:
Boy’s Rankings
1. Pleasant Grove
Alex Emmer wins Rockwell Rumble in loaded weight class.
2. Payson
Big win over Wasatch to go along with an undefeated team performance at the 5A Duals.
3. Wasatch
Wasps still formidable in 5A.
4. Mountain View
Bruins lock down region title with win against Mountain Ridge.
5. Westlake
Thunder want to be the best of the rest in 6A.
Girl’s Rankings
1. Westlake
Thunder hoping to make late surge to win 6A title.
2. Maple Mountain
Golden Eagles have some top tier talent.
3. Springville
Red Devils hope to make surge at state.
4. Mountain View
Bruins win Region 7 title.
5. ALA
Though low in numbers, the Eagles have talent.