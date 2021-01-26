Payson wrestling gets win, loss at dual meets

Payson wrestler Ryan Bullough competes against a Maple Mountain wrestler during a dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020.

 Janet Frank

Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best boys and girls wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:

Boy’s Rankings

1. Pleasant Grove

Alex Emmer wins Rockwell Rumble in loaded weight class.

2. Payson

Big win over Wasatch to go along with an undefeated team performance at the 5A Duals.

3. Wasatch

Wasps still formidable in 5A.

4. Mountain View

Bruins lock down region title with win against Mountain Ridge.

5. Westlake

Thunder want to be the best of the rest in 6A.

Girl’s Rankings

1. Westlake

Thunder hoping to make late surge to win 6A title.

2. Maple Mountain

Golden Eagles have some top tier talent.

3. Springville

Red Devils hope to make surge at state.

4. Mountain View

Bruins win Region 7 title.

5. ALA

Though low in numbers, the Eagles have talent.

 

