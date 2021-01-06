State high school wrestling finals 03
Buy Now

Pleasant Grove’s Matthew Smith is held down by his teammate, Jake Richardson, as they wrestle in the 170-pound weight class during the UHSAA 6A State Wrestling Championships held Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the UCCU Center in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best boys and girls wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now (as of events before Jan. 4, 2021):

Boy’s Wrestling1. Pleasant Grove: Vikings take down the competition at Viewmont Invitational

2. Wasatch: Wasps still have individual firepower to challenge in 5A

3. Payson: Good overall depth make the Lions a contender in 5A

4. Mountain View: Bruins slipped past Westlake for second place at Christmas Clash

5. Westlake: Jacob Finlinson seeks fourth state title in Thunder program

Girl’s Wrestling

1. Westlake: Biggest squad in the state should give Thunders a great chance to take state

2. Maple Mountain: Abi Archibald hopes to soar to the top with the Golden Eagles

3. Springville: Red Devils placed sixth at Christmas Clash

4. ALA: Sage Mortimer will dominate for Eagle program

5. Mountain View: Bruins won Hunter Duels and placed tenth at Christmas Clash

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!