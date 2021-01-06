Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best boys and girls wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now (as of events before Jan. 4, 2021):
Boy’s Wrestling1. Pleasant Grove: Vikings take down the competition at Viewmont Invitational
2. Wasatch: Wasps still have individual firepower to challenge in 5A
3. Payson: Good overall depth make the Lions a contender in 5A
4. Mountain View: Bruins slipped past Westlake for second place at Christmas Clash
5. Westlake: Jacob Finlinson seeks fourth state title in Thunder program
Girl’s Wrestling
1. Westlake: Biggest squad in the state should give Thunders a great chance to take state
2. Maple Mountain: Abi Archibald hopes to soar to the top with the Golden Eagles
3. Springville: Red Devils placed sixth at Christmas Clash
4. ALA: Sage Mortimer will dominate for Eagle program
5. Mountain View: Bruins won Hunter Duels and placed tenth at Christmas Clash