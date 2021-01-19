State high school wrestling finals 03
Pleasant Grove’s Matthew Smith is held down by his teammate, Jake Richardson, as they wrestle in the 170-pound weight class during the UHSAA 6A State Wrestling Championships held Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the UCCU Center in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best boys and girls wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:

Boy’s Rankings

1. Pleasant Grove

Viking move-ins combine with established stars make team virtually unbeatable in 6A.

2. Wasatch

Wasps have star power but can they hold off Box Elder and Payson to repeat in 5A?

3. Payson

COVID-19 complications hamper Lions in their efforts to knock off returning 3A champs Juab in dual meet.

4. Mountain View

Upper weight studs Radi and Elijah Stafford and Chris Esparza leading Bruin charge.

5. Westlake

Freshman sensation Breydon Robison wants to be Thunder state champion.

Girl’s Rankings

1. Westlake

Quality and depth make the Thunder the team to beat in 6A.

2. Maple Mountain

Abi Archibald leads Golden Eagle charge.

3. Pleasant Grove

Like the boy’s team, the Vikings want to make a statement in 6A.

4. ALA

Eagles loaded with stars that include Rachel Camacho, Olivia Carrillo and All-American Sage Mortimer.

5. Springville

Red Devil duo of Isabelle Clements and Hotaia Valeti turning heads.

 

