Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best boys and girls wrestling teams in Utah Valley right now:
Boy’s Rankings
1. Pleasant Grove
Viking move-ins combine with established stars make team virtually unbeatable in 6A.
2. Wasatch
Wasps have star power but can they hold off Box Elder and Payson to repeat in 5A?
3. Payson
COVID-19 complications hamper Lions in their efforts to knock off returning 3A champs Juab in dual meet.
4. Mountain View
Upper weight studs Radi and Elijah Stafford and Chris Esparza leading Bruin charge.
5. Westlake
Freshman sensation Breydon Robison wants to be Thunder state champion.
Girl’s Rankings
1. Westlake
Quality and depth make the Thunder the team to beat in 6A.
2. Maple Mountain
Abi Archibald leads Golden Eagle charge.
3. Pleasant Grove
Like the boy’s team, the Vikings want to make a statement in 6A.
4. ALA
Eagles loaded with stars that include Rachel Camacho, Olivia Carrillo and All-American Sage Mortimer.
5. Springville
Red Devil duo of Isabelle Clements and Hotaia Valeti turning heads.