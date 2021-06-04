Sometimes life little coincidences seem like destiny instead.
Orem’s John Bozung turned 68 in March and has been running marathons since 1988. On Saturday, he will run in the Utah Valley Marathon, his 500th race. It will continue a record of 314 consecutive months running a marathon — which, if you convert those months, is 26.2 years — the exact length in miles of most marathons and the distance he’s running on Saturday.
“I do it to keep the monthly streak alive, but I really enjoy the camaraderie,” Bozung said. “Not all marathons are fun but the people and places are. You go into it not knowing if it’s going to be a good day or a bad day. You try to do everything the same but some days the marathon reaches up to bite you in the butt. Sometimes it’s not getting to next mile marker but just getting to next telephone pole.”
Keeping his streak alive during the pandemic was a challenge. Bozung ran three virtual marathons, where he ran a course and submitted it to race officials at the St. George, Utah Valley and Walt Disney Marathons to get credit. But he didn’t include those races in his ongoing record.
In April of 2020 he put on his own race, the Streakers Marathon in Provo. While the name was conceived because he was continuing his race streak, he had fun with the T-shirts, which showed runners in fig leaves.
“It was my personal worst time for a marathon and my PR for walking a marathon at the same time,” he said, “but I was able to keep my streak alive.”
He intended to run in the November Trail marathon in Nevada last fall but found out as he drove into the park that morning that the race was canceled. He called the director of the Mt. Charleston Marathon in Nevada and was able to get into that race the same day to keep his steak going.
His 500th race was supposed to be at the St. George Marathon but on July 31 Bozung was marking a trail for a race and with 2.5 miles to go tore his hamstring. He did recovery laser treatment, wrapped up the injury and on August 17 walked the Bear Lake Marathon.
Since Bozung usually runs more than one marathon a month — he runs, on average, 20 a year — he doesn’t train during the week except for running six miles or so with his wife, Marcy, on Saturdays. They met, of course, running a marathon.
At 68, his times have gotten higher but his enjoyment of the event is still world class.
“My PR was 2:52 in St. George many years ago,” Bozung said. “I’m lucky to hit 2:52 at the halfway point now. My fast times are behind me, but I still have good times. I like going out and helping someone finish. I know I’ll get there but it’s great to see someone in their first marathon and see it again through their eyes.”
Bozung has been called the “Guardian Angel” of marathoning and has received wedding invitations from those he has helped.
“The fact that they tell me what an inspiration I am, it’s one of those feel good things and I’m happy I can still do it,” Bozung said.
In 1997 he became the first person to run a marathon on each of the seven continents in the same year. In 1998, Bozung raced in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In 1999, he finished his 100th marathon. When he turned 52 in 2005, he ran 52 marathons in 52 weeks and completed his 200th race. He finished his 300th marathon in 2010 and his 400th in 2016. Bozung is one of 62 runners who have competed at the Walt Disney World marathon in all 27 races.
He is also the race director of the Squaw Peak 50 Mile Trail Run, which will be held on June 12.
Bozung is sill working — as a service manager for Advance Window Products — and hopes to keep his marathon streak alive for many years to come.
“I’ve been places, done stuff and seen things I never would have without running in marathons,” he said.