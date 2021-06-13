A triathlon elicits images of athletes with six percent body fat and $10,000 bicycles.
Jackie Karlberg set out to create a triathlon for everyone.
Saturday was the third Payson Orchards Triathlon, an event that includes all three stages of a triathlon but with shorter distances. A full triathlon requires a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.
The Payson Orchards Triathlon includes a 300-yard swim, an 11-mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile (5K) run.
Participants come in all shapes and sizes, experts and novices alike.
“I wanted everyone to be able to experience the joy running a triathlon has brought me,” Karlberg said. “I'm no triathlete extraordinaire, but I really love it and wanted to share that love with south Utah County.”
Karlberg started the event in 2018 and signed up 89 participants. That number rose to 150 in 2019 and 250 during the pandemic spring of 2020 as the only triathlon in Utah County. This year, 271 athletes participated in the event.
“You can just see it in their faces,” Karlberg said. “They are smiling even after finish something so hard. Maybe a lot of them didn't even think they could finish a triathlon. The feedback is that they love the race. It's a great course that takes them on a bike ride through the orchards and beautiful farms of Payson.”
Saturday included a separate 5K run and a duathlon (bike and run) but the majority of the 271 participants swam, biked and ran in the triathlon.
Brad Wardle of South Jordan, who just turned 50, raced with his son, Preston, who swims competitively at Herriman High School.
“I bike a lot,” Brad Wardle said. “I do things like the Logan to Jackson Hole (LoToJa) bike race. My son talked me into doing the triathlon and it was the first time for both of us. The swim was hard for me but the rest was OK. The course was well marked and I liked it."
Judi Broadbent of Santaquin was running her fourth triathlon, her third time in Payson.
“I was dying,” Broadbent said after she crossed the finish line. “I didn't train much, and that's my fault. But it was a good course. I'm not a competitive runner, I'm past those years. I just do it for fun.”
Broadbent was competitive enough, though, to outrace a fellow runner to the finish line.
“I don't even know her,” Broadbent admitted. “She challenged me. I didn't want to take the challenge but I took the bait.”
Katie Anderson of Salem is 20 months pregnant and running her second triathlon.
“The first one was the Sand Hollow Triathlon in Hurricane,” Anderson said. “My brother signed up over the winter and of course, I had to sign up, too. I couldn't back out because he didn't. I really liked it and wanted to do another one. Today I really liked swimming in the pool and the bike ride was beautiful through the orchards. The run was a little uphill and challenging but it wasn't anything that a novice couldn't do, and I'm a novice.
“I'm pregnant so if I can do it, anyone can. The great thing is that you're not all starting at the same time so you're not racing head to head with anyone. There are people running or walking, riding mountain bikes or road bikes. You're just doing your own race and having a fun time.”
Karlberg is also the director of a similar event, the Splash Summit Triathlon in Provo, which will be held at the end of August.
“It's always been our aim to show people that a triathlon isn't just an unattainable bucket list item,” Karlberg said. “It's something anybody can do.”