Two local wrestlers competed in the 2020 Olympic Trials held over the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.
Taylor LaMont, who recently placed fifth at the NCAA championships wrestling for Utah Valley University, went 1-2 while American Leadership Academy’s Sage Mortimer also went 1-2 in her bid to be the youngest Olympic qualifier for Team USA.
LaMont, representing Sunkist Kids Wrestling, competed in the 60 Kilogram division (132 pounds) in Greco-Roman as the fourth seed. After receiving a bye, LaMont was defeated by Dalton Roberts of the Army Wrestling Club, 5-0.
LaMont won his next consolation match 5-1 against Randon Miranda of the New York Athletic Club. But LaMont was dispatched from the tournament in the next round through a 9-1 technical fall by Sam Jones, also wrestling for the New York Athletic Club.
LaMont joined former Timpanogos High great Cheney Haight as Utah County wrestlers that competed in the Olympic Trials in Greco-Roman.
Mortimer, seeded 11th in the Women’s Freestyle at 50 Kilograms (110 pounds), lost her initial match by pin to Emily Shilson. Both Mortimer and Shilson wrestled under the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC).
Mortimer bounced back and won her next match against Charlotte Fowler of the River Valley Wrestling Club, 9-6. But Mortimer was eliminated by New York Athletic Club’s Erin Golston by technical fall, 11-0.
Mortimer was one of two high school wrestlers that qualified for the Olympic Trials. She did so by winning the last-chance qualifier held in Fort Worth on March 28.
Mortimer became the second Utah County teenager to compete in the Olympic Trials joining Provo High’s Nathaniel Holt who competed in the 2008 Olympic Trials at age 19 in Men’s Freestyle. Holt, like Mortimer, was the youngest competitor in the Trials.
The other high school senior competing in the Olympic Trials was Kennedy Blades at 68 Kilograms (150 pounds). Blades actually won her weight division to earn a right to compete against Tamyra Mensah-Stock for a spot on the Olympic team in a best 2-out-of-3 match-up. But Mensah-Stock swept Blades to represent the United States in Tokyo.
The most anticipated match-up for the Olympic Trials was at 74 Kilograms (163 pounds) between past Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Dake, a 4-time NCAA champion at Cornell. And Dake won both bouts 3-0, 3-2 to prevent Burroughs from going to his third straight Olympic games.