‘Tis the season to give.
Sub for Santa
Sub for Santa is a local Christmas charity that provides gifts for children, elderly and disabled individuals in the Utah County area. Sub for Santa has partnered with United Way of Utah County for more than 35 years. Last year, more than 5,100 children in 1,400 families were served by generous community sponsors through Sub for Santa.
More info: https://unitedwayuc.org/get-involved/sub-for-santa
Angel Tree
Angel Trees, in conjunction with Sub for Santa, make the holidays bright for local families by connecting volunteers with individual children or “golden angels,” elderly or disabled adults. Volunteers are needed to help pick up, sort and deliver gifts.
More info: https://volunteer.unitedwayuc.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=60529
Giving Machines
This year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will place one of its Giving Machines at University Place in Orem. The machines allow users to purchase items like livestock, food, educational materials, medical supplies and more, which will be donated to those in need locally and globally.
More info: https://churchofjesuschrist.org
Utah County Children’s Justice Center Giving Tree
The annual Giving Tree sponsored by the Utah County Children’s Justice Center will be set up in the Utah County Administration Building at 100 E. Center St. in Provo. You can take an ornament and bring a wrapped present back on Dec. 4. The gifts will go to the Sub for Santa program to help a family in crisis surrounding abuse.
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2453210634958010
Giving Tree at University Place
Help spread the magic of Christmas with the Giving Tree at University Place. Ornaments on the tree represent individuals in the community who need special help this holiday season. Check out an ornament and bring back unwrapped gifts by Dec. 14 to ensure delivery before Christmas.
More info: https://universityplaceorem.com/events/giving-tree
Giving Grinch Tree at Outlets at Traverse Mountain
Pick an ornament from the Giving Grinch Tree and shop for someone who needs your help this year.
More info: https://facebook.com/events/899023480498473
Food and Care Coalition
The Food and Care Coalition aims to alleviate hunger and diminish the plights of poverty for those who enter their doors. The coalition needs volunteers to help with meal service, agency needs and special projects.
More info: https://foodandcare.org/volunteer-oportunities
Community Action Services and Food Bank
Volunteer in the food bank warehouse and pantry, donate meals or put together and drop off specialty kits at Community Action Services and Food Bank to help those in need.
More info: https://communityactionprovo.org
Just Serve
Use the online Just Serve search function to find a project near you, and use your time and talents to help those around you.
More info: https://justserve.org
Christmas Jars
Saratoga Springs will host a “Stuff the Jar Night” event as the annual charitable fundraiser run by students at Westlake High School. The holiday Carnival will help raise funds for families in need in the city.
More info: https://saratogaspringscity.com/608/Celebrate-in-Saratoga