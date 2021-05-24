Spring City Elementary School held it's final drawing in the "Readopoly" challenge. The participating students really had a great time reading the books from the various genres, wondering what the Community Bookshelf or Comic Relief cards would have them do, and hoping to roll high numbers on the dice. Many read books they would never have checked out and found out they enjoyed them. As they passed "GO" they received a ticket for the drawing. The winners are left to right: Ximena Anda 4th grade, Annie Madsen, 5th Grade, and Jenna Christiansen, 6th Grade.
We also selected a Grand Prize Winner for the most improved, participating reader this year. That award goes to Peter Jensen, 4th grade. He read at least one chapter book per week and was always ready to answer questions about the book(s).
Thanks again to the Sanpete Cares Coalition and Libbie Hinckley for providing these prizes.