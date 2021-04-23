Springville resident and retired business owner John Dangerfield is looking for volunteers to help out with a service project this weekend cleaning up trash and debris around the northwest part of the south Utah County city.
The cleanup project will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and will focus on streams, irrigation ditches and walkways on the east side of I-15.
Dangerfield, who owned and ran Kranky Franks, a small hot dog restaurant, said he got the idea for the project while training for a triathlon event next month. He rode his bike along 1600 South and saw “trash all over the place.” He went down 400 South and encountered the same thing.
"There's just so much garbage on the road,” Dangerfield told the Daily Herald in an interview Friday. “You can hardly even ride in the median any more.”
Closer to the freeway, things get even worse, according to Dangerfield, who said "there's just trash all over" in nearby waterways, including in the Hobble Creek stream.
“And there's tires that have been thrown in there,” he added.
As he biked and jogged through his city, Dangerfield determined that “the problem is substantially bigger” than he realized and decided to organize a volunteer cleanup project.
Dangerfield began talking with other Springville residents, including a cattle rancher who was “frustrated with people who come by and throw their trash in front of his property on a constant basis and in the irrigation ditches.”
He had a friend help create the Facebook group “Springville Cleanup,” where he posts photos of trash, tires and other debris in streams and alongside bike paths to “document what I’m seeing.”
“And I've tried to put it out there so that people can see the problem, and hopefully they'll have a desire to come and clean and participate,” he said.
Dangerfield said the cleanup project is his way of giving back to Springville residents. In 2013, when Dangerfield was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent surgery, the Springville community rallied to raise money to help cover his medical costs.
“It's really turned out to be my way to say thank you to the city of Springville for supporting me and my family when I was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had to close my restaurant,” he said. “And this is my payback to say, 'Thank you. We're going to make this place beautiful again.'”
After the cleanup on Saturday morning, Dangerfield said he is “putting on my Kranky Franks hat and I'm grilling Danger Dogs for everybody,” free of charge.
Dangerfield said the cleanup event will be the first of many, adding that he hopes the project will encourage other residents to do their part to keep the city clean.
“Springville is a beautiful place,” he said. “But it's becoming a trash dump, and it really hurts me to see.”
Utah County residents who want to volunteer for Saturday’s cleanup project can sign up on an online spreadsheet being circulated on social media or visit the “Springville Cleanup” Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/groups/517328515936224.