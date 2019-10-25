2. Who should BYU start at quarterback against Utah State on Nov. 2?
DICKSON: If Jaren Hall is healthy, it’s got to be him. Nothing against Baylor Romney, who had a fine game against Boise State. But Hall beat out Romney for the job when Zach Wilson went down and he should be the starter. I am interested to find out how the more aggressive play calling can benefit Hall, who is a very dangerous runner.
LLOYD: This is a challenging question — and not just because both Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney have had impressive moments on the field in the last couple of games. BYU — just like most teams — often determines its depth chart depending on what happens in practice. Since those are closed, it’s impossible to tell which quarterback will win the job. If Hall is cleared to play, I think he will get the nod. His running ability gives the Cougars an extra dimension that opponents have to account for. But if there are any health questions or even if Hall seems to be having a tough time, I won’t be at all surprised if Romney takes the helm. The question will get even more difficult when Zach Wilson gets back from his hand injury.