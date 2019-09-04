Utah governor donates $50K
to Spencer Cox in governor’s race
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s political action committee has donated $50,000 to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox’s campaign to be the state’s next governor.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports campaign disclosure forms show the committee made the donation on Aug. 30. The donation makes Herbert the largest single donor to Cox’s campaign.
Herbert said in a statement he’s backing fellow Republican Cox in 2020 because of his strong leadership on issues like homelessness and suicide.
Cox said he was grateful for Herbert’s support and lauded his efforts to strengthen Utah’s economy.
Cox is the only candidate to formally announce his run. Cox was a freshman state lawmaker when Herbert tapped him for the second-in-command role in 2013.
Other possible candidates include Provo businessman Jeff Burningham and former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes.
Latter-day Saint mission president
dies in the Philippines
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died after having a stroke while serving as a mission president in the Philippines.
Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said in a news release that Bradley Wayne Kirk died Wednesday morning after having a stroke Monday. The 61-year-old Kirk and his wife, Shirley, arrived to lead the mission in the Asian country in July.
The Kirks are from Clovis, California. They have three children.
The Kirk family said in a statement that they are deeply saddened, but feel comfort that he died serving a church mission in a place that was dear to his heart. The family says Kirk loved music, family and the outdoors.
Mission presidents usually spend three years overseeing young men and women on proselyting missions considered rites of passage.
Utah rescue task force deploys
to East Coast for Hurricane Dorian
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 45-member Utah task force equipped with inflatable rescue boats has deployed to the East Coast to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.
The federal funded emergency disaster team flew by charter plane, departing Tuesday night from Salt Lake City for Charlotte, North Carolina.
Heavy winds and rain from Dorian are expected to pound several southeastern states.
The team includes 30 members of the Unified Fire Authority, eight members of the Salt Lake City Fire Department, two members of the Park City fire department, one physician, two structural engineers, and two rescue dogs.
The Utah outfit normally drives to where it is needed but flew this time because the Federal Emergency Management Agency wanted crews in place before the storm hit.
Firefighters battle fast-growing
blaze in Tooele County
TOOELE (AP) — Firefighters are battling a quick-growing wildfire west of Salt Lake City.
The blaze started small Tuesday afternoon in Tooele County, but it was fueled by wind and high temperatures and torched nearly two square miles within hours.
Authorities say the fire burning in mountains near Lake Point did not present a threat to homes Tuesday night, but some residents decided to evacuate on their own. No injuries have been reported.
Dozens of firefighters are fighting the blaze, along with aircraft.
Meanwhile, evacuations ordered in a separate fire north of Salt Lake City were lifted Tuesday night. The blaze that burned about 120 acres near Layton has not yet been contained, however.
Falcons leave nest, opening rock
climbs near Monticello
MONTICELLO (AP) — Federal officials say rock climbers are now free to enjoy an area near Monticello where raptors historically have nested.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management had asked climbers in February to voluntarily avoid some walls within the Indian Creek corridor.
Wildlife biologists say peregrine falcons, eagles and other birds rely on the area to lay their eggs and raise their young.
The BLM had cleared several walls for climbing earlier this year after finding no nests there.
It said Tuesday the entire area is open for fall climbing since two peregrine falcons have left a nest.
The agency says Indian Creek draws climbers who want to practice their technique on cracks that split the face of a rock.