Suicide prevention campaign to launch next year
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah leaders have announced a $2 million suicide prevention campaign to combat a spike in teen suicides throughout the state and encourage residents to prioritize their mental health.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox announced the three-year campaign Monday alongside other lawmakers, representatives from medical providers and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
About 3,200 Utah residents have died by suicide in the last five years.
The campaign is set to launch sometime next year. Cox said it will feature educational content across print, television, social media and other platforms.
Private donations to the campaign came from the University of Utah, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Intermountain Healthcare and other companies.
The state is still selecting a vendor to help create content for the campaign.
Earthquake felt Tuesday in Box Elder County
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — Authorities report a minor earthquake shook parts of Box Elder County in northern Utah on Tuesday.
County spokesman Mitch Zundel said there were many reports of people feeling the quake of magnitude 3.9 at 10:15 a.m. MDT but that there was no immediate report of damage or injury.
The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported that the epicenter of the quake was about 14 miles northwest of Tremonton and north of the Great Salt Lake.
University officials said the quake was felt in Tremonton and surrounding communities, and that 45 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 miles of the epicenter of this event since 1962.
Tremonton is 67 miles north of Salt Lake City.
Closed coal mine to reopen, bringing jobs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah-based coal company has announced an old coal mine is expected to resume production in eastern Utah bringing hundreds of jobs to the region.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah’s largest coal producer Wolverine Fuels is expected to reactivate the former Trail Mountain coal mine and employ between 300 and 400 people.
Officials say it holds leases on 58 million tons (53 million metric tons) of recoverable coal on a tract it calls Fossil Rock, which could be accessed through Trail Mountain’s sealed portals.
Company officials say the bulk of the Fossil Rock coal is leased from the state rather than the federal government.
Company officials say they could begin mining as early as next year despite flagging demand for coal among U.S. power generators.
Couple issued federal ticket for starting wildfire
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Layton couple has been cited after authorities say they left a still-lit campfire that caused a wildfire, destroying three homes and forcing hundreds to evacuate in northern Utah.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday that Jeremy Flores and Ashlyn Nelson each face a ticket that carries a potential fine of $250.
Spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch said they chose to fine the couple rather than charge them criminally because there wasn’t enough evidence to file an arson case.
The August 29 wildfire burned about 300 acres, forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes and was caused by an abandoned campfire.
Investigators traced the fire back to a campsite on a Bountiful mountain where Flores and Nelson were staying.
Phone calls to Nelson and Flores were not immediately returned Tuesday.
EPA nears removal of local sites from Superfund list
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Environmental regulators are close to removing two sites in the western U.S. from a list of polluted places in need of long-term cleanup.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that all required cleanup work is done at the Superfund sites in Wyoming and Utah.
Wastewater, oils and solvents contaminated soil and groundwater at a site near Casper, Wyoming. The EPA says Kinder Morgan and Dow Chemical Company/Dowell Schlumberger, Inc., helped clean up the pollution from their facilities.
The EPA says cleanup also is done at an oil refinery site in Bountiful, Utah. Brick manufacturing, asphalt production, waste oil refining, petroleum trucking and oil blending contaminated the Intermountain Waste Oil Refinery site.
The EPA says it is finalizing removal of the two sites from its Superfund list.