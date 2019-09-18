Utah attorney general: Purdue
Pharma ‘morally bankrupt’ SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is calling OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma a “morally bankrupt” company and heralding that it will be out of the pharmaceutical industry thanks to terms of a tentative settlement with states.
Reyes said in a statement Tuesday that said no dollar amount will undo the pain and suffering caused by the nation’s opioid addiction crisis, but says he’ll use resources Utah gets for opioid treatment, recovery and prevention programs.
Purdue filed for bankruptcy as it works on a multibillion-dollar settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits.
Reyes, a Republican, has supported the settlement. He says he will be one of nine attorneys general on a committee representing states in the case.
Weather radar proposal to
improve forecasts in Four Corners
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A national weather agency has announced plans to lower its radar system elevation to better track weather in the Four Corners region including southwest Colorado.
The Durango Herald reports that the National Weather Service has proposed adjusting its Grand Junction radar to track areas that were originally blind spots.
Department officials say major radar hubs in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado track data at an elevation higher than where storms usually occur resulting in weather forecasters missing numerous incoming storms.
Officials say the proposal could take up to two years to implement and requires a software adjustment to the system that would not alleviate blind spots in La Plata County or Durango.
A permanent weather radar system in Durango received funding earlier this year, but there is no project timeline.
Utah death-row inmate asks for
re-hearing of appeal
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah death-row inmate whose double-murder case was featured in the book “Under the Banner of Heaven” is asking an appeals court to hear his case again.
The Deseret News reports the request for the full 10th Circuit Court of Appeals to hear Ron Lafferty’s case comes a month after a three-judge panel rejected the argument that he wasn’t mentally competent to stand trial in 1996.
After that decision, Utah officials said Lafferty could be months away from becoming the first American executed by firing squad in nearly a decade.
He chose that option when he was sentenced.
Lafferty was convicted in the 1984 deaths of his sister-in-law and her baby daughter. He claimed the killings carried out with his brother were directed by God because of the victim’s resistance to his beliefs in polygamy.
Solitude ski resort will charge for
parking to reduce traffic
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A ski resort in northern Utah is planning to charge visitors for parking in a bid to reduce traffic and emissions.
Solitude Mountain Resort announced the new initiative in a press release Wednesday.
Resort President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Mayhew said the decision was influenced by higher congestion levels Utah experienced last winter.
The state received an influx of out-of-state skiers from new lift passes and heavy snowfall.
Solitude also plans to offer shuttle vans for its employees and additional lockers to encourage visitors to use public transportation.
The resort is set to open on Nov. 23.