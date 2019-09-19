US awards $3M to fill gaps in medical marijuana research
The U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high.
Nine research grants announced Thursday are for work on CBD, the trendy ingredient showing up in cosmetics and foods, and hundreds of less familiar chemicals. THC research was excluded.
The federal government still considers marijuana an illegal drug, but more than 30 states allow it use for a range of medical problems, some without good evidence.
The science is strongest for chronic pain, the most common reason people give when they enroll in state-approved medical marijuana programs. But little is known about which parts of marijuana are helpful and whether the intoxicating effects of THC can be avoided.
“The science is lagging behind the public use and interest. We’re doing our best to catch up here,” said Dr. David Shurtleff, deputy director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, which is funding the projects.
Human test subjects will be involved in only one of the grant projects. University of Utah researcher Deborah Yurgelun-Todd will scan the brains of human volunteers with lower back pain to see how CBD extract — mixed with chocolate pudding — affects pain-signaling pathways. Half the volunteers will get pudding without CBD as a control group.
Utah school district accidentally shares ex-employee threat
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police warned the top officials of a Utah school district about an ex-employee who had told his co-worker he wanted to “see what it feels like” to murder someone and attack “women or gays.”
The notice was meant to be kept private among school officials and security guards of the Davis School District in northern Utah. But earlier this week, students got hold of the notice and shared it over social media, text and printed out copies to hand out in the hallways, the Salt Lake Tribune reports .
Panic ensued. Students said they feared the man would come to the school and attack them.
“It wasn’t intended to go out in the way that it did,” said Elizabeth Sollis, spokeswoman for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. “It was an accident. But it created a lot of fear.”
Such security alerts about possible school shooters or suspects are common practice, Sollis said.
Details are only made public if there’s” immediate concern” for the community’s safety.
Woman dies from injuries in wreck that killed her daughter
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman has died from injuries suffered in an Aug. 17 crash that killed her 16-year-old daughter.
Police say 44-year-old Brandilee Kussee Chacon died Tuesday, one month Sierra Rosalina Chacon was fatally injured in the wreck in Big Cottonwood Canyon in mountains east of metro Salt Lake City.
The mother and daughter were sleeping in the covered bed of their pickup while a camping trip when a car went off a road and slammed into their vehicle at about 3 a.m.
Police say the men in the car had been drinking and that investigators hoped DNA evidence would confirm the identity of the driver.
Utah wildfire officials prepare for post-fire erosion and flooding
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A northern Utah wildfire response team has begun preparing for potential post-fire erosion and flooding in the region, officials said.
The Davis County fire was 68% contained after a day of rain Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service said.
The response team visited the region Wednesday to evaluate and work to prevent further damage that could result from incoming thunderstorms.
“When fire burns really hot, it can change the chemical and physical properties of the soil and make it water repellent,” response team member Brenden Waterman told KUTV-TV. “If it rains really hard, really fast and it all comes down at once, that can initiate debris flow and flash flooding coming off the burn scar.”
The fire has burned more than half of a square mile in a steep area where runoff could threaten residents living in Fruit Heights, wildfire officials said. Residents should watch for any warnings and stay alert and vigilant.
Senior citizens raising money for charity with bake sales
CLEARFIELD (AP) — Residents at a Utah senior citizens’ community have raised more than $22,000 for charity through bake sales.
The Standard Examiner reports that a group gathers nearly every week to bake together at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield, and for six years they’ve sold the sweet treats at community bake sales.
Cookies sell for three for $1 at bake sales held three to four times a year. They made enough to donate about $1,100 to Safe Harbor Crisis Center in Farmington in August.
The seniors make everything from cookies to fudge to mini breads and candies, using recipes from past and current residents.
On a recent day, they hand-mixed the ingredients for a popular favorite: 16 dozen boiled raisin jumbo cookies.
The next sale will be Nov. 14.
Pepper spray forces an evacuation of restaurant
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Firefighters and paramedics treated about a dozen people after an apparently accidental discharge of pepper spray forced the evacuation of a Salt Lake City restaurant.
Fire Battalion Chief Carl Steadman says the discharge in the lobby of a Chuck-A-Rama restaurant led to the evacuation of the entire restaurant Wednesday evening.
Steadman said responding fire crews found people coughing and showing other symptoms of being exposed to pepper spray and he said the pepper spray did its job of forcing people to get away from it.
The circumstances of the discharge weren’t immediately known.
Thousands of standardized tests in Utah missing scores
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State officials say thousands of standardized tests completed by Utah students this spring are missing scores.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports a review released Wednesday shows at least 3,546 exams were not scored following rollout problems with the new standardized testing system with a history of glitches and security issues.
Utah signed a $44 million contract last spring with the school testing company Questar Assessment Inc. despite knowing it had issues in other states.
Schools throughout Utah reported testing interruptions that delayed thousands of public-school students from completing their exams.
Test scores are used to evaluate annual school grades, teacher performance and federal grant money.
The state has since cancelled its contract with Questar and will return to administering the federally required exams with test vendor American Institutes for Research.