Teachers march on Utah Capitol to demand funding
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At least 1,000 teachers marched through downtown Salt Lake City to the state Capitol demand lawmakers increase school funding.
The demonstration on Friday was led by a teachers union and was one of the largest ever by teachers in the state.
Many wore red T-shirts, carried handmade signs and chanted, “Our students deserve more” as they marched to the Capitol. Estimates of the crowd size varied between 1,000 and 2,000 demonstrators.
They teachers are calling for a 6% increase in how much the state spends per student. Utah is last in the nation in per-student spending.
State lawmakers are proposing a 4% increase, or about $136 million, with higher-than-expected state revenue projections.
Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers says state lawmakers will fund public education “significantly” this year.
Utah Legislature passes bill to tighten license plate rules
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawmakers in Utah have passed a tighter ban on personalized license plates that have disparaging words or messages after a plate spelling out ‘deport them’ sparked debate on social media.
The Friday vote at the Utah Senate sends to Republican Gov. Gary Herbert the bill that would further restrict what can be said on vanity license plates, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The bill would ban plates that disparage anyone based on race, color, national origin, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, citizenship status or a physical or mental disability.
The current ban prohibits plates that are offensive to good taste and decency, which the state Division of Motor Vehicles considers on its website any plate that expresses contempt, ridicule or superiority of a race, religion, deity, ethnic heritage, gender or political affiliation, lawmakers said.
The plate spelling out “DEPORTM” had been in use since 2015 and had received at least three previous complaints to the state before it got widespread attention ion social media recently, officials said. The owner of the plate was notified that it was revoked, beginning a 30-period for appeal, the state Tax Commission said.
The bill from Democrat Luz Escamilla would also prevent the agency from denying a vanity plate referring “to a state symbol. That provision comes as gun advocates appeal the rejection of plate requests referencing the official state firearm, the Browning M1911 semiautomatic pistol.
The agency does not typically allow weapons references on license plates.
Inmate who escaped Utah jail caught 4 days later
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A California man convicted of mail fraud who escaped from a Utah jail by posing as a fellow inmate whose time had come to be released was captured in Idaho Friday, authorities said.
Kaleb Wiewandt was arrested on Interstate 84 southeast of Mountain Home, Idaho, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. Law enforcement had been tracking the vehicle in which Wiewandt was a passenger and he surrendered without incident when they made the traffic stop.
Wiewandt, 40, was allowed to leave a county jail in Ogden, Utah, on Tuesday because staff thought he was a fellow inmate who was supposed to be freed that night, authorities said.
“I hope his four-day vacation was worth it because I suspect he won’t see the light of day for quite some time,” said Matthew D. Harris, U.S. marshal in Utah.
Authorities say Wiewandt received help from Matthew Belnap, the inmate he posed as to plot his escape. On Monday, Belnap had helped Wiewandt shave his head to look like him and he also gave Wiewandt his identification card, authorities said. Wiewandt recited Belnap’s date of birth and Social Security number to jail staff before he was released.
Belnap, 36, has been charged with obstruction of justice for his role in the escape. His motive was unknown.