Session called to scrap state-run medical marijuana system
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is calling a special legislative session to scrap an unusual plan for a state-run medical marijuana dispensary system following concerns that it could put public employees at risk of being prosecuted under federal drug laws.
Herbert said in a statement Thursday he wants to make sure the program rolls out on time in March 2020, and removing the requirement would make it more efficient. The special session will be September 16.
Lawmakers have said they'll switch to distributing medical cannabis through up to 12 private dispensaries instead.
The law had called for a distributing some through private dispensaries and the rest through publicly run state health departments.
Advocates have cheered the move away from a state-run central fill, but some worry the state will need more private dispensaries.
Hearing on LGBTQ conversion therapy ban set for this month
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Proposed rules that would prohibit Utah psychologists from practicing so-called conversion therapy on LGBTQ kids are scheduled to be discussed at a public hearing later this month.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports a hearing is planned for Sept. 26 to discuss rules that would label "conversion therapy" practices as unprofessional conduct.
Under the new rules psychologists who attempt to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity could face discipline up to losing their license.
Republican Gov. Gary Herbert in June called on state regulators to craft rules following the failure earlier this year of a proposed law that would have banned the practice on people under 18.
The proposed changes have support from several religious groups and health care organizations, but conservative activists say "talk therapy" should still be allowed.
Wildfire near Layton is 60% contained, officials say
LAYTON — A wildfire that began burning Monday night near Layton is now 60% contained.
The Snoqualmie Fire has burned 128 acres since it sparked around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the mountains just east of Layton, according to an update from the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"Firefighters worked in 90 degree temperatures, steep terrain and thick brush to gain a good amount of containment on the fire yesterday," the division said. Firefighters at the Snoqualmie fire have encountered large wasp populations and many have been stung while they "dig line and mop up hotspots."
Portions of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail that are on National Forest System land and the Great Western trail near the fire are closed, as is access to both trails from Hobbs Canyon.
No structures have been damaged by this wildfire. More than 100 homes initially were evacuated because of the fire, but the restrictions were lifted Tuesday evening.
The Snoqulamie Fire is the second in less than a week that burned through the mountains of Northern Utah. The Gun Range Fire in Bountiful destroyed four homes and caused the evacuation of 400 others after it was sparked by a rogue campfire Friday, Aug. 30.
Authorities: Small plane crashes in mountainous area of Utah
HENEFER (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane with two people aboard has crashed in Utah.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer told news outlets that the crash occurred Thursday in a mountainous area several miles west of Henefer in Morgan County.
It's not known whether anybody was injured in the crash and no additional information was immediately available on its circumstances.
University of Utah to enforce strict 'no smoking' policy
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah has announced a hard enforcement of their campus wide tobacco-free policy, including public events and football games.
The Deseret News reports the rule, which banned smoking for anyone on campus in May 2018, will be fully enforced at university-owned properties like hospitals and parking lots.
Football fans attending games at Rice-Eccles Stadium will not be permitted re-entry if they leave. There will be no designated smoking area at the stadium.
A student-led initiative helped craft the current policy that encourages people not to use smoking products like electronic cigarettes and vape pens on school property.
The university joins more than 1,800 colleges and universities throughout the country that have also adopted "no smoking" policies.
University officials have said the policy is intended to promote healthy lifestyles.