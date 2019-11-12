Dangerous Intersections: State Street and 800 South in Orem
The intersection of State Street and 800 South in Orem is photographed on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Number of crashes: 61

There were 61 crashes at the intersection of State Street and 800 South in Orem. Of those 20 resulted in injuries, 12 involved teenage drivers, nine happened at night and eight involved distracted drivers.

