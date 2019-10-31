I don't know if there is an invisible sign that flashes late in a BYU basketball game, or not, but if the game is not close, a good chunk of BYU “fans” will all simultaneously get up and leave with five minutes left in the game.
This is a mistake.
At the first dead-ball whistle with less than four minutes left in the game, the Marriott Center comes to life again. The lights go out once more and the ROC goes crazy under a giant banner that covers nearly all of the student section. It's a great atmosphere that sadly some fans miss.