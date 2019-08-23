This Friday and Saturday, make your way back to a simpler time with the Utah Renaissance Faire at the Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point.
Don’t let the simplicity fool you, though. The two-day event will be packed with entertainment, excitement and fantastic food. Events include jousting; a viking village; a mermaid grotto; visiting with Queen Elizabeth, Henry VIII or Queen Mary; armored combat; puppet shows; storytelling, foam weapon battles; magical pirate shows, wandering minstrels; music and food.
For more details and tickets, visit utahrenfaire.org.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Where: Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point; 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
Cost: $8-$15