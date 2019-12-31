Nicks, who lived in Salt Lake City for a time in her teens, split her two hours and 15 minutes on stage between singing and sharing stories from behind the music of her illustrious 44-year (to that point) recording career. And you know what? Give us more shows like this — ones where it’s as if the artist is standing in your living room and carrying on a musical conversation at their own relaxed pace rather than punching some imaginary time clock monitoring exactly when they need to be off stage. Nicks has a unique voice and spellbinding stage presence. It was captivating watching her weave her magic outside the confines of Fleetwood Mac.