Stock up on hot chocolate and binge watch Netflix Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When all else fails, grab a piping hot cup of hot cocoa, a warm blanket and park in front of the TV until spring flowers bloom. There are plenty of new things to binge on Netflix. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hot Chocolate Food Blanket Bloom Stock Watch Park Binge See what people are talking about at The Community Table!