Bryan Mark Taylor, of Alpine, addressed a unique issue for plein air artists — those who paint outdoors, capturing a landscape in its natural light: their wood easels would often fall apart while traveling. This style spurred his invention of the Strada Easel.
The compact metal Strada Easel is the result of both his pain point and channeling a famous inventor. The Strada attaches to standard camera tripods, and has a built-in palette. As Taylor likes to say, it is “almost bulletproof,” and can fall and take a hit, or be thrown around during travel, and still work.