“It” fans -- this one’s for you.
As the name denotes, the majority of this walkthrough is clown-themed, making it stand out from the rest, which have more general haunted themes.
While I thoroughly enjoyed experiencing this haunt, I was a little put off by the setup. You basically walk up into and down out of a bunch of trailers set up in a winding path. There were also a lot of stretches of walking in switchbacking, narrow hallways in the dark without any decorations or actors.
However, I did appreciate the walkthrough’s longer length -- I hate it when you get to the end of a good haunted house sooner than you expected and think, “That was it?”
The most impressive part of the whole walkthrough was near the end, when It, or Pennywise the clown, made his appearance after we made our way past a jumble of bikes and into a large cement pipe. Also, without giving too much away, the part that made me jump the most was the unexpected train section.
More info at https://stranglingbros.com/haunted-circus