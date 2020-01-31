If you’re a fan of fishy food, you’ll want to check out the Laid Back Poké Shack in Lehi, where you can build your own Poké or order a Signature Bowl. Regardless, brace yourself for a delicious, island-style seafood salad creation.
Location: 1851 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi
Yelp review: "I first had poke in Hawaii and haven't been able to find something in Utah that is nearly as good BUT OMG YOU GUYS this place is amazing. It's the cutest hole in the wall, and I was way impressed with their options - - lots of their fish they fly in from Hawaii, they never freeze it, and all three of us left feeling like we just found a treasure. It was delicious, fresh, and well priced. I'll be back!" - Caitlin M.