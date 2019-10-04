Located in Provo, Tacos Don Joaquin has excellent al pastor tacos. Make your National Taco Day even better with 99 cent tacos offered every Tuesday.
Location: 150 W. Bulldog Blvd., Provo
More info: https://facebook.com/TacosDonJoaquin
Located in Provo, Tacos Don Joaquin has excellent al pastor tacos. Make your National Taco Day even better with 99 cent tacos offered every Tuesday.
Location: 150 W. Bulldog Blvd., Provo
More info: https://facebook.com/TacosDonJoaquin
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.