Dining Review: Street Tacos Don Joaquin 01
Buy Now

Beef tacos, pork tacos and a quesadilla are available at Street Tacos Don Joaquin in Provo on Tuesday, March 15, 2016.

Cheap, delicious street tacos. We need not say more. It may just bring the phrase "So many tacos, so little time" to your mind.  

Location: 74 NW State St., American Fork

Yelp review: "Don Joaquin is fantastic authentic Mexican....I typically get the 'Gringa' in lieu of a normal taco because cheese makes life great. Carne Asada is delicious, Pastor is really great. I don't mess with lengua or buche or cabeza. Only complaint about Don Joaquin is that they need some pico at their salsa bar....every salsa is pretty spicy. Nice work, y'all."