Cheap, delicious street tacos. We need not say more. It may just bring the phrase "So many tacos, so little time" to your mind.
Location: 74 NW State St., American Fork
Yelp review: "Don Joaquin is fantastic authentic Mexican....I typically get the 'Gringa' in lieu of a normal taco because cheese makes life great. Carne Asada is delicious, Pastor is really great. I don't mess with lengua or buche or cabeza. Only complaint about Don Joaquin is that they need some pico at their salsa bar....every salsa is pretty spicy. Nice work, y'all."