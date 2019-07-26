Highland Days strongman Competition 03
Joel Schurtz participates in the tire-lifting competition during the Highland Fling Days Strong Man Competition on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, at Heritage Park. The event featured men and women competing in feats of strength. SAMMY JO HESTER, Daily Herald

It wouldn’t be the Highland Fling without the Strongman Competition, Highland Games and the Utah State Hammer Throw Competition.

The battle of strength begins with the Strongman Competition from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Heritage Park in Highland. The event is free for spectators. 

Saturday, Aug. 3, the fun will continue with the Utah State Hammer Championship & Highland Games, also at Heritage Park, beginning at 9 a.m. This event is also free and open to the public.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 2; 9 a.m-4:30 p.m., Aug. 3

Where: Heritage Park, 10400 N. Alpine Highway, Highland