It wouldn’t be the Highland Fling without the Strongman Competition, Highland Games and the Utah State Hammer Throw Competition.
The battle of strength begins with the Strongman Competition from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Heritage Park in Highland. The event is free for spectators.
Saturday, Aug. 3, the fun will continue with the Utah State Hammer Championship & Highland Games, also at Heritage Park, beginning at 9 a.m. This event is also free and open to the public.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 2; 9 a.m-4:30 p.m., Aug. 3
Where: Heritage Park, 10400 N. Alpine Highway, Highland