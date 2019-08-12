With so much space making up the entirety of North Park, the careful details regarding the structures make it all the more a unique place to recreate. Not only are there are variety of pavilions and picnic tables around the playground, but an enclosed bathroom and drinking fountain area between the play structures and the splash pad and a larger pavilion off to a side of the park that boasts not only a restroom, but enclosed picnic areas with garage-style doors than can be rolled down in case of inclement weather. The area will hold 320 people, making it the perfect place for a family reunion or outdoor event.
Other structural features also include a gazebo, garden areas and a small amphitheater-style area adjacent to the splash pad with tiered seating and plenty of potential for community use.