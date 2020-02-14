3. What does BYU women’s basketball need to do to make the 2019-20 season a success in your mind?
DICKSON: I had a discussion with BYU coach Jeff Judkins the other day and he said more than the points, the Cougars miss the attitude and aggressiveness of Shaylee Gonzales and Caitlyn Alldredge from last year’s team. Both players were what you call “lions,” according to Judkins, the kind of players who exude toughness and inspires others to be tough as well. One of BYU’s issues this year is that it hasn’t had a consistent lion this season. The Cougars need that toughness to show out in the final games of the season.
LLOYD: I think this BYU women’s team knows it has the potential to be better than it has been this year, which is why I don’t think sitting at 13-9 (8-4 in league play) is satisfying to any of the players or coaches. The Cougars need to elevate their execution at both ends of the floor. I think BYU is making too many mistakes for the amount of experience it has available and I want to see them do a better job eliminating those errors. For me, BYU needs to put together a nice run and make a push in the WCC tournament to turn this season into what I would define as a successful year.