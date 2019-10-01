STK - Corn
As the name implies, the Sugar Sweet Produce Stands specialize in sugar sweet corn. But don’t stop there — pull over to one of the stands for a handful of cherries, peaches or a few strawberries for some more amazing produce.

Locations:

  • 800 S. 400 East, Orem
  • 100 N. 100 East, Payson
  • 295 S. Main St. and 400 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
  • 200 N. Main St., Springville
  • 800 S. State St., Orem
  • 395 N. State St., Lindon
  • 290 E. State St., American Fork
  • 200 W. Main St., Lehi
  • 5424 W. 11000 North, Highland

Contact: (801) 687-5375, http://facebook.com/Sugar-Sweet-Produce-131114886899388/

