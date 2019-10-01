As the name implies, the Sugar Sweet Produce Stands specialize in sugar sweet corn. But don’t stop there — pull over to one of the stands for a handful of cherries, peaches or a few strawberries for some more amazing produce.
Locations:
- 800 S. 400 East, Orem
- 100 N. 100 East, Payson
- 295 S. Main St. and 400 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
- 200 N. Main St., Springville
- 800 S. State St., Orem
- 395 N. State St., Lindon
- 290 E. State St., American Fork
- 200 W. Main St., Lehi
- 5424 W. 11000 North, Highland
Contact: (801) 687-5375, http://facebook.com/Sugar-Sweet-Produce-131114886899388/