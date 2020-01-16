Skiers can find 15 kilometers of groomed cross country ski trails for both classic and skating techniques at the Sundance Nordic Center. The trail, which caters to cross country skiers of all ability levels, winds through Sundance's pristine backcountry terrain.
Daily pass prices are $18 for adults, $9 for juniors ages 7-17, free for children 6 and under and seniors 65+. Ski, snowshoe and sled rental packages are also available.
The Nordic Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the winter season only.