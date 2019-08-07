Sundance Mountain Resort is a great place to head in the summer, with zip-lining, concerts, hiking and more. But what plenty of people don’t realize is the venue also offers a chance to enjoy high-quality theater under the stars with the Sundance Summer Theatre in partnership with Utah Valley University.
The Outdoor Theatre is located at 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road in Sundance, with this year featuring the smooth sounds of Abba in “Mamma Mia!”
Shows kicked off July 18, with final performances this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $26-$36 with a pre-show BBQ available at additional cost. Get more details at this link.