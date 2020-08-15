Two years ago, BMW came out with a new idea they labeled as a "Gran Coupe."
The idea behind this nomenclature is basically that a two-door coupe can be had with four doors if there are enough additions and design elements to make the driver feel as if they were driving in a "Coupe."
This coupe design comes complete with an extremely swept back rear design with the back window extending from the top of the roof to nearly the tip of the rear end. Add to this a very large, 29-by-28-inch moon roof and the effect is almost that of a convertible.
With a ground clearance of only 6 inches, once we were seated in the accompanying mocha perforated Dakota leather seats, we really did feel as if we were in a two-seat environment and ready for the track.
Being a little lower than other vehicles, and with the seats right down on the deck, it did make it somewhat trickier for us to get out with our age advancing as it is.
The sloping roof line also made getting in and out of the rear harder for those that came with us for a ride in the new BMW 2 series a couple of times.
We loved the design, and at the end of the week, we both thought that we could see ourselves having the new Gran Coupe as an everyday driver without even having to mention the non-sticker shock of a base price of only $37,500 and the fact that this new BMW would fit in most anyone’s garage.
The best part is it is also an all-wheel drive sedan that would be perfect, even in a Utah winter, for getting around on a snowy day.
The coupe comes with all kinds of mechanical magic involved in this AWD drive system, which the engineers refer to as an xDrive system that can split power up to 50:50 when necessary between front and back tires. The system will even use a predictive map from the navigation system to try to figure out the proper amount of traction needed while driving.
This system still works when the driver puts the BMW in into sport mode, or if the traction control has been deactivated, when the vehicle sees the need to move the traction to different wheels as driving conditions are constantly changing. This is an all-in effort to increase fuel economy as much as possible.
In the past, when we have driven a luxury sedan for a week, it has been very rare — and mostly only when a hybrid is involved — that a lot of attention has been placed on fuel economy. With this in mind, we had a hard time finding the bottom of the tank in the 228i, that we averaged 35.1 miles per gallon for the week.
Having the BMW over the Fourth of July weekend even allowed for us to spend some extra time out on the road. On Saturday, the morning of July 4, we took the opportunity to head up Provo Canyon and into the Heber area to put the sedan through as many twists and turns as we could.
We really enjoyed the way in handled the drive: more like a coupe than a sedan. The 2 Series comes with a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder turbo-charged engine that would make a very nice 228 horsepower.
There is also an upgrade to the M235i that will get one to 301 horsepower or up to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds. Our ride made it in 6 seconds, and for the most part, accelerated very nicely.
We did notice a slight turbo lag from a standstill that needed to be accounted for if we were in a hurry to cross a lane or get into traffic. Jumping to the M235i would most likely change this lag we encountered but also represented a $7,000 increase in the price tag.
We very much enjoyed the finely designed interior of the BMW, being set-up not only to make the driving experiences as engaging as possible but also to give the passengers a unique and comfortable ride while engaging their senses as much as possible.
The brown, leather-clad seats and doors compliment the dashboard that is inset with wood and chrome accents and takes advantage of both the driver and passengers' senses, using that advantage to come up with a very beautiful, luxury sedan.
The touchscreen is divided into the six sections, showing three at a time, that can be shuffled by touch or by using the usual BMW roller device located in the center console. Everything can be controlled from this point — from navigation to radio control to a link to BMW’s connected drive that will produce weather, traffic and even news updates that can be listened to while driving.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also both part of the package and can be used through Bluetooth instead of having to connect your phone through a cable, like other vehicles.
We really like the new application of these programs without the wires and clutter that usually accompany them. A cool point here was that we were able to use applications on our phones like Amazon Music and Spotify without having to do anything special other than get in the car. The programs automatically hooked up to the 2 Series Gran Coupe when we linked with the Bluetooth application.
As part of a Premium Package upgrade, the 228i came with a huge 9.2 inch heads-up, full-color display in front of the driver on the windshield. This system would display all types of information, from speed to directions using navigation to what was playing on the radio — a very usefull item when traveling — to help keep our eyes glued to the ever-changing road as we wound our way to into the Heber Valley.
About the only item our test ride was lacking would have been adaptive cruise control that we always highly recommend.
The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a great addition to the line, and more importantly, a great way for almost anyone to get set up in a luxury sedan with looks and performance that are hard to beat.
Base price: $37,500
Price as driven: $47,845