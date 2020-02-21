Its only been open for several weeks, but Super Chix has already jumped up the list of American Fork favorites. The restaurant serves a variety of chicken dishes, sandwiches and even has ice cream.
Location: 643 Pacific Drive, American Fork
Yelp review: "We loved Super Chix, and it's right next to Chick-fil-A so that's saying a lot. I got the Delux Chicken sandwich and enjoyed the crispy chicken, soft bun, and garlic aioli. We loved the rosemary pepper fries and the Cajun. The fry sizes are LARGE. We had to go for round two to try the custard. And fell in love all over again. The prices are fairly reasonable. Lots of sauces and kid friendly. We will be coming back again. Disclaimer we came and it was packed making the flow challenging and seating somewhat an issue for a group of 6."